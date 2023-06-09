Maya Jama is a noughties dream in zesty dress with lace detail

The Love Island host has a treasure trove wardrobe of the hottest brands

Oh to be Maya Jama. The Love Island host is back in the villa, meaning our screens are due to be saturated with iconic outfits for the summer. The 28-year-old has already got the ball rolling with the dreamy fashion, yet her latest ensemble is a particularly zesty addition to her arsenal.

Maya enjoyed a night out on the town in Ibiza with pals, wearing a gothic lace dress featuring a sheer fabric, sprawling longline form, spaghetti straps and figure-skimming design.

WATCH: Maya Jama looks electric in striking knotted dress

She wore her long raven hair down loose in tumbling curls and opted for a radiant glamour glow that gleamed under the club lights.

© Instagram Maya Jama wore a gothic lace look

The former radio presenter shared the off-duty image via her Instagram Stories for all to dote upon. Her Y2K outfit closely followed another covetable creation courtesy of Balmain, which the star debuted earlier this week.

© Getty Maya is a big fan of lace ensembles

She wore a cobalt blue ankle-length dress featuring striking knotted detailing and a one-shoulder silhouette. The garment coined the ‘Ays Knit Dress,’ currently retails online for £3,895 and further boasts a zipped back and a figure-cinching design.

© Instagram Maya posed up a storm in Ibiza

Maya completed her uber-luxe look by wearing her raven locks down loose and showcasing a radiant beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a glaze of highlighter, a bronzed eyeshadow palette and a sultry eyeliner flick highlighted her natural features. A white manicure and a string of bangles topped off her feline aesthetic.

Upon seeing the dazzling Instagram image, Maya’s fans flocked together to share their thoughts. “The GLOW,” one wrote, while another said: “Bond girl.” A third commented: “Oh wow, you look incredible and a fourth agreed, noting: “You are out of the world gorgeous, like it’s almost not fair.”

The star wowed in a cut-out Balmain look just last week

Maya is all about the figure-skimming looks as of late. In the sun-soaked Instagram pictures, Maya looked phenomenal wearing a skintight maxi dress featuring alternating panels of slinky white and sheer mesh material. The TV star modelled her dress to perfection, opting to pose aboard a lavish yacht.

She was pictured reclining on the sun deck, sipping coffee and pausing in a doorway whilst perfecting a cheeky 'belfie' pose.

© Holly Malloy Maya is back on our screens for Love Island

Another look of Maya’s that sparked fashion frenzy was a figure-hugging maxi dress featuring a keyhole neckline and cut-out details at the waist, with string ties.

The star also shared the snap via social media as she went makeup-free for her Ibiza lunch, with her hair in long plaits.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.