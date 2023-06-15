Harrison Ford, 80, steals the show on the red carpet as he steps out with wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford made a grand entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Wednesday night. The 80-year-old actor, who first captivated audiences as the heroic archaeologist in 1981, was accompanied by his wife Calista Flockhart, 58, on the red carpet.

Joining them were members of the film's cast and crew, including the talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who portrays Indiana's goddaughter Helena Shaw. The highly anticipated film, the fifth and final installment of the beloved franchise created by legendary director George Lucas, promises to be an unforgettable adventure.

Although Harrison was without his character's iconic brown fedora and bullwhip, he exuded Indy's incomparable charm in a classic black suit and tie.

With a white dress shirt and polished black dress shoes, he looked every bit the leading man. His silver hair was styled with a sophisticated side part, and his joy at celebrating the final chapter of the film series was palpable.

Standing proudly by her husband's side, Calista looked radiant in a black off-the-shoulder top paired with a floor-length yellow satin skirt. Her cropped brunette hair cascaded in loose curls, framing her face with elegance. She chose minimalistic makeup, enhancing her natural beauty with a touch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, have a strong bond and share the joy of raising their 22-year-old son, Liam Flockhart.

As Harrison approaches his 81st birthday in July, he remains passionate about his craft. "I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did," he shares with People.

Although age brings its challenges — Harrison is still recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the filming of Indiana Jones — he embraces the wisdom and experiences that come with growing older.

"You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old — and there’s a certain ease in it for me," he reflects.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, set to hit theaters on Friday, June 30, marks the end of an era.

