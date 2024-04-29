Abbey Clancy's plunging backless and frontless dress is phenomenal

On Sunday night, the stunning Abbey Clancy looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous as she headed to the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the Londoner hotel.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy on set

Abbey rocked a show-stopping dress by Roberto Cavalli which was handcrafted by a glittering piece of black material which hugged her incredible frame. It was meshed together with spaghetti straps and was both backless and frontless. The look was put together by stylist Karen Clarkson, and the mother-of-four also wore sky-high Gina shoes. Her makeup was uber glossy and dewy, the result of a perfected face by makeup artist Helen Rose Warwick-Drake, who used Vieve's Skin Dew cream to get that lit-from-within sheen. Her hair was blow dried to perfection by Elle Clancy. Swoon!

The former star of Britain's Next Top Model star smouldered in a video she shared to Instagram and it generated huge amounts of likes and comments from followers, and quite frankly, we're not surprised, are you?

© Dave Benett Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy celebrated their win in style

Peter Crouch and Abbey won a special award at the bash for their outstanding contribution to podcasting and sport. The pair's show, The Therapy Crouch, has been greatly received since its launch in 2023.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner loves designer clothes but also has a penchant for high street styles too. She previously told HELLO!: "My Burberry leather jacket is the one thing in my wardrobe I cherish. But I've got so much wear out of it, I feel like it's justified."

© Dave Benett Abbey Clancy wowed in her Roberto Cavalli dress

The Liverpool-born star also told us she is keeping her special clothes for her daughters Sophie and Liberty. "I used to give away all my clothes to my friends and family but now I've been saving everything for them, they're going to be lucky girls!"

Her former England football player husband Peter really favours Abbey's sense of style. "Generally, Pete loves my style! He doesn't like it when I wear baggy things, or anything too trendy – he doesn't get brogues or baggy jeans. He much prefers my more feminine, girly look. Having said this, he doesn't get an input into the way I dress."