Alexa Chung's 'moving house outfit' is actually seriously chic

There is no task more wearying than moving house. It's up there with wedding planning as one of life's most draining and organisationally taxing exercises, so if you're currently in the throes of packing up every single one of your worldly belongings (whether they're destined for halfway across the country or the next street), please accept our deepest sympathies.

However, do know that you're in excellent company. It appears that fashion royalty Alexa Chung is also on the move, according to a recent stylish snap posted on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa shared the stylish snap on her Instagram Stories

"The moving house outfits are interesting [three cardboard box emojis]," she captioned a mirror selfie, shared with her 6.3m followers. An extremely relatable sentiment, especially among fellow fashion fanatics, right?

The mammoth, long-overdue wardrobe clear-out is a double-edged sword. Granted, it's a pretty overwhelming task, but it also presents the ideal opportunity for a sartorial trip down memory lane.

© Getty Sofia Richie actually wore a super similar colour combination at Prada's SS24 show

Alexa appeared to be in her element, rediscovering a few timeless favourites and doing what she does best – styling them into a chic, wearable outfit.

The 40-year-old layered a structured herringbone coat over a poppy red knit. Her choice of outerwear felt pretty unexpected given that it's currently the height of spring, but it remained in keeping with her signature refined aesthetic.

Her double-breasted belted coat was styled over a vibrant knit – seemingly a button-up cardigan – which paid tribute to one of the street style set's current shade obsessions: energising red.

Alexa's "interesting" ensemble, as she aptly phrased it, felt somewhat misaligned with the weather, but in true It-girl style, it still felt fresh and chic…