Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart get all glammed up for rare high-profile appearance together

It was date night for Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in New York City as they attended Conservation International's Gala dinner earlier this week.

The Indiana Jones actor, 81, and his wife, 59, made for quite the power couple at the organization's first Gala since the pandemic, with Ford opting for a black suit and tie as he led one of the night's central discussions.

While Flockhart didn't make any appearances on stage during the event, she was spotted posing beside her husband of nearly 15 years in a beautiful semi-sheer black sequined gown with a slip dress underneath.

They posed beside fellow power couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who were being honored that night for their work with the Bezos Earth Fund and the monumental donations they've made for the cause of conservation and climate change. Dame Jacinda Arden and Shailene Woodley were among the other high-profile attendees.

Jeff and Lauren were dressed just as sharply, with the former opting for a classic deep blue suit while the latter went with a black blazer, a pencil skirt, and sheer black tights.

Ford is the Vice Chair of Conservation International, having been involved since finding himself drawn to the field during his Star Wars heyday of the '70s and '80s, even making concerted efforts to do so with his Wyoming ranch home.

The screen icon also appeared in the documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, highlighting individuals affected by and seeking solutions for climate change, and is a WildAid ambassador for rhinos, tigers, and elephants.

He joined Lauren and Jeff for an onstage discussion on finding the initiative to tackle such issues, per Vogue, in which Jeff, 60, spoke about finding beauty in humanity's creations.

© Getty Images The couple kept things lowkey but went full glam for their appearance together

"[Humans] really value beauty, art, and poetry, and nature is all of those things," the Amazon founder said. "That piece of us that values that, will cause us to come together."

"There are thousands of people coming up with innovations. We're not moving backward to a pre-industrial society. We have to live in a world of abundance and we have to choose both: we are going to move forward in a world of abundance, and we are going to protect nature."

© Getty Images The actor has been a passionate advocate for conservation and environmental activism for decades

Lauren, 54, shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, including the moment she and Jeff received their award and from the panel with Ford, and penned: "Jeff and I are so honored to receive Conservation International's Global Visionary Award."

"It's really a testament to the efforts of so many amazing @BezosEarthFund partners. Harrison Ford is one of @Conservationorg's longest serving board members and he's a passionate advocate for their work."

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren were honored with Conservation International's Global Visionary Award

The former journalist continued to gush: "It wasn't just fun, but genuinely moving chatting with Harrison about our shared goals for taking care of this planet, inventing a path forward, and giving people reason for optimism about the future."

