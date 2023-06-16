Jennifer Lawrence showcases VERY long legs in black mini dress

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads once again as she graced the German premiere of her latest film, No Hard Feelings, in Berlin.

The 32-year-old actress, known for her impeccable style, wowed in a mini black pleated blazer dress paired with a mesh turtleneck and patent leather slingbacks, showcasing her incredibly long legs.

Jennifer’s ensemble, curated by stylist Jamie Mizrahi, exuded elegance and glamour.

Her makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, enhanced her baby blue eyes with brown shadow and added a touch of allure with bold red lipstick.

Hairstylist Gregory Russell created a partial updo, allowing Lawrence's long blonde locks to flow gracefully as she celebrated the film's premiere.

Amid the film festivities, the star shared a humorous anecdote about her co-worker Lee Eisenberg, the producing partner of No Hard Feelings director Gene Stupnitsky.

She claimed Gene had purchased a toilet from her mother, Karen, on Craigslist. Jennifer jokingly admitted when pressed for more details: "I don't know. I'm like, 'I broke it.' My mom sold it for me."

Gene promptly responded to the story on Instagram, refuting Jennifer’s claims and stating: "It's a thrill to be a part of the cultural conversation. I've never bought Jennifer Lawrence's old toilets, but maybe this will open the door."

In No Hard Feelings, which Jennifer executive produced and stars in, she portrays a Craigslist escort who helicopter parents pay to date their son.

The film explores unconventional relationships and the choices made in desperate times. Alongside Feldman, the cast includes Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Hasan Minhaj, and Kyle Mooney.

While Jennifer continues to captivate audiences with her acting prowess, her upcoming project, portraying talent agent Sue Mengers in Paolo Sorrentino's biopic Sue, remains uncertain due to the ongoing WGA strike.

On a personal note, Jennifer and her husband of three years, Cooke Maroney, are proud parents to their 16-month-old son, Cy.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday, Jennifer described her initial intention to take a mini-break from acting after giving birth to her son.

"I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working," she told George Stephanopoulos, but that's when she got the script for No Hard Feelings.

"And I just, I read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read," she gushed about the script, co-written by John Phillips and Gene Stupnitsky, with the latter also acting as director.

She also spoke about her life as a new mother with her family-of-three, saying: "There is just once you start your family, it's just – it's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."

