Jennifer Lopez, 53, showcases her incredibly toned physique in see-through cut out dress

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat on social media with jaw-dropping images from her latest campaign with clothing brand Revolve.

The 53-year-old star dared to bare, flashing her incredibly toned abs and showcasing her new infinity tattoo, a symbol of love that holds special meaning since rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

In the captivating photos, J.Lo looked sensational in a vibrant green gown that boasted an open back, highlighting her flawless physique.

The multi-talented artist exuded confidence as she playfully posed, holding onto a green boa and donning sparkling emerald green platform heels, setting the stage for a glamorous night out.

The striking images not only showcased J.Lo's stunning appearance but also unveiled her latest ink. The long infinity symbol tattoo bears both her and Ben's names, elegantly written in cursive. The tattoo made its Instagram debut on Valentine's Day, symbolizing their enduring love.

The actress expressed her excitement in the caption, writing, "@JLoJenniferLopez x @Revolve drop."

She credited her hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mary Phillips, both renowned in the industry and known for their work with Kim Kardashian. Additionally, she acknowledged her stylist Rob Zangardi, highlighting the collaborative effort behind her captivating look.

Revolve, the Cerritos, California-based clothing company founded in 2003, is thrilled to collaborate with the star on this campaign, showcasing her timeless beauty and undeniable star power.

This Instagram post follows the recent news that production on J.Lo’s upcoming movie, Unstoppable, has been temporarily halted due to the ongoing Hollywood Writers Strike.

© Jon Kopaloff Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez couldn't keep their hands off each other!

The sports drama, produced by her husband Ben Affleck, 50, was disrupted by picketing strikers in Los Angeles.

Despite the production pause, the couple, who tied the knot last year, previously collaborated on the movie Air, exploring Nike's association with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Ben praised his wife’s contributions, calling her "brilliant" and highlighting her profound understanding of fashion's cultural significance, especially in relation to music, sports, entertainment, and dance.

Ben Affleck teases details of Jennifer Lopez's 'magical' diet

He emphasized how Black culture has historically influenced and driven American culture, leading to meaningful style movements.

He also marveled at his wife's age-defying looks, joking that she appears "20 years old." He attributed her youthful appearance to her unwavering work ethic and discipline, commending her dedication to fitness.

While he acknowledged their shared commitment to a healthy lifestyle, he playfully revealed that she maintains a relaxed approach to her diet, indulging in her favorite treats like “pizza, cookies, and ice cream.”





