Jennifer Lawrence: why I couldn't take acting break after son Cy's birth

Jennifer Lawrence is back to take her first stab at comedy with only her second appearance in a film since welcoming Cy in February 2022.

The 32-year-old stars in the coming-of-age sex-comedy No Hard Feelings (releasing June 23) opposite Andrew Barth Feldman, and in a new interview, she revealed why this film meant so much to her.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday, Jennifer described her initial intention to take a mini-break from acting after giving birth to her son, shared with husband Cooke Maroney.

"I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working," she told George Stephanopoulos, but that's when she got the script for No Hard Feelings.

"And I just, I read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read," she gushed about the script, co-written by John Phillips and Gene Stupnitsky, with the latter also acting as director.

© Getty Images Jennifer stars in No Hard Feelings alongside Andrew Barth Feldman

The film is about Maddie (played by Jennifer), a young woman working as an Uber driver who is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy when her car is repossessed.

Desperate for income, she answers an odd Craigslist job posting, introducing her to a wealthy set of parents who want someone to date their 19-year-old son Percy (played by Andrew), who shows no interest in dating or sex, in exchange for a Buick.

© Getty Images The film is based on a real Craigslist ad director Gene Stupnitsky (pictured) came across

Jennifer explained to George how the film's plot came about because of an actual advertisement that director Gene spotted on Craigslist.

"Yeah, about four years ago – the director's a good friend of mine," she said. "We've been friends for a long time. And we were getting dinner, and he showed me the Craigslist ad.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Cooke have been married since 2019

"And I just thought it was hilarious, but I in no way thought I was gonna, like, be in the movie or that – there was no movie. It was just the ad, and we laughed about it. And then four years later, he sent me the script."

She did dive deeper into life as a new mother with her family-of-three, saying: "There is just once you start your family, it's just – it's the greatest thing in the world. I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it."

© Getty Images The two share son Cy, born February 2022

Jennifer and Cooke first met in the spring of 2018 and were engaged after less than a year of dating. They tied the knot in October 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island, a famed Golden Age summer "cottage" from the 1890s.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she previously told Vanity Fair about protecting her son's privacy.

© Getty Images The actress is quite open about maintaining her and her family's privacy

She maintained that she prefers to keep her role as an actor and her role as a mom as separated as possible, and added: "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

