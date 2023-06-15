Lady Gaga channels Marilyn Monroe, Madonna in stunning figure-hugging new look

Lady Gaga loves a good moment to dress up, whether it's the avant garde and extreme or the elegant and glamorous, and she provided a glimpse of the latter with her latest social media post.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram with a new video of herself taken with her selfie camera and surrounded by products from her Haus Labs collection.

She wore a figure-hugging pink gown with a pair of matching gloves, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's iconic ensemble from 1953's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, replicated most memorably by Madonna in her 1985 music video for "Material Girl."

Gaga paired her outfit with hoop earrings and a face to match, going for a glossy baby pink lip and light blush, accents of pink abound!

"Feeling super inspired, grateful, and have a lot of love in my heart," she simply wrote in her caption, with many fans praising her look with a slew of heart emojis.

"Looking hot and unbothered," one wrote, while another said: "USE THAT INSPIRATION FOR A NEW ALBUM," and a third added: "MOTHER IS MOTHERING." Many others added flame emojis to their compliments.

© Getty Images Marilyn made the exact style iconic with her "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" number

Several saw it as a response to the comments she received after her previous post, which was a sponsored ad for the migraine drug Nurtec.

"Ever since childhood, I've dealt with migraine pain," she wrote alongside a fully laid out message promoting the drug, including a visual from her Chromatica Ball which bore the brand's logo and messaging.

A majority of her fans were left confused as to why the A Star is Born actress felt the need to partner with the company in the first place, leaving comments like: "Not me thinking it was the Chromatica Ball tour DVD announcement," and: "This is what u warned us about Gaga, it's the Fame Monster."

While the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter hasn't spoken directly about those claims, she mainly utilizes her social feeds to showcase her Haus Labs make-up, one of the more successful celeb-owned beauty lines.

© Instagram Gaga shared a pair of make-up free selfies to share some good news

Recently, alongside a slew of make-up free selfies from bed, she gushed: "I've always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK, and how bold and innovative it is.

"I started @hauslabs as a company that is also bold and innovative in its artistry and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients that make our makeup good for your skin!

© Instagram The singer celebrated the launch of her make-up line in Sephora UK

"I am SO honored to have launched in @sephorauk and to see all of the incredible love from the beauty community there. I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!"