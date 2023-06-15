Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Gaga channels Marilyn Monroe, Madonna in stunning figure-hugging new look
Subscribe

Lady Gaga channels Marilyn Monroe, Madonna in stunning figure-hugging new look

The "Born This Way" singer loves a good glam look

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta aka Lady Gaga attends the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation 94th Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

Lady Gaga loves a good moment to dress up, whether it's the avant garde and extreme or the elegant and glamorous, and she provided a glimpse of the latter with her latest social media post.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram with a new video of herself taken with her selfie camera and surrounded by products from her Haus Labs collection.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga's heartwarming gesture at the Oscars you may have missed

She wore a figure-hugging pink gown with a pair of matching gloves, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's iconic ensemble from 1953's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, replicated most memorably by Madonna in her 1985 music video for "Material Girl."

MORE: Lady Gaga's tattooed body is out of this world

Gaga paired her outfit with hoop earrings and a face to match, going for a glossy baby pink lip and light blush, accents of pink abound!

"Feeling super inspired, grateful, and have a lot of love in my heart," she simply wrote in her caption, with many fans praising her look with a slew of heart emojis.

THROWBACK: Lady Gaga joins these A-listers in new White House role appointed by President Joe Biden – fans react

"Looking hot and unbothered," one wrote, while another said: "USE THAT INSPIRATION FOR A NEW ALBUM," and a third added: "MOTHER IS MOTHERING." Many others added flame emojis to their compliments.

American actress and singer Marilyn Monroe on the set of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes directed by Howard Hawks.© Getty Images
Marilyn made the exact style iconic with her "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" number

Several saw it as a response to the comments she received after her previous post, which was a sponsored ad for the migraine drug Nurtec.

MORE: Lady Gaga emotionally discusses her mental health and the power of kindness

"Ever since childhood, I've dealt with migraine pain," she wrote alongside a fully laid out message promoting the drug, including a visual from her Chromatica Ball which bore the brand's logo and messaging.

A majority of her fans were left confused as to why the A Star is Born actress felt the need to partner with the company in the first place, leaving comments like: "Not me thinking it was the Chromatica Ball tour DVD announcement," and: "This is what u warned us about Gaga, it's the Fame Monster."

MORE: Lady Gaga looks phenomenal in bold red lip and metallic stage attire

While the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter hasn't spoken directly about those claims, she mainly utilizes her social feeds to showcase her Haus Labs make-up, one of the more successful celeb-owned beauty lines.

Lady Gaga shares a pair of make-up free selfies on Instagram© Instagram
Gaga shared a pair of make-up free selfies to share some good news

Recently, alongside a slew of make-up free selfies from bed, she gushed: "I've always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK, and how bold and innovative it is. 

MORE: Lady Gaga shares her at-home makeover and she looks phenomenal

"I started @hauslabs as a company that is also bold and innovative in its artistry and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-loving ingredients that make our makeup good for your skin! 

Lady Gaga celebrates the launch of her make-up line in Sephora UK on Instagram© Instagram
The singer celebrated the launch of her make-up line in Sephora UK

"I am SO honored to have launched in @sephorauk and to see all of the incredible love from the beauty community there. I love you all and am so happy to see you creating with our products!"

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more