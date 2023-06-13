Jennifer Lawrence rocks seriously sultry gloves at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere

After a brief hiatus from acting, screen star Jennifer Lawrence is coming back strong – and there's more where that came from. After suffering from burnout, the actress took a short break from film projects between 2019's Dark Phoenix and 2021's apocalyptic political satire Don't Look Up.

Around two years on since her re-entry into acting, Jennifer is certainly making up for lost time. The 32-year-old is starring in upcoming coming-of-age sex comedy film No Hard Feelings, and her press tour wardrobe is off to an extremely stylish start.

© Getty The actress exuded gothic glamour

On Monday evening, the star attended the UK premiere of the picture alongside her fellow cast members at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer looked chic in a textured black sheer gown. The sleeveless maxi piece was from Christian Dior's FW23 Ready-To-Wear collection, and was infused with a certain sultry feel, featuring a sheer torso section and clusters of embellishment.

© Getty Jennifer went for a cool smokey eye and a glossy lip

On the runway, the piece was totally see-through, though Jennifer decided to bare slightly less skin. She wore hers differently with an opaque skirt panel underneath so that only her bra was left exposed.

The actress accessorised with some seriously unexpected opera gloves – a glossy black, elbow-length pair that added a splash of gothic glamour. The vintage accessory trend has been experiencing something of a resurgence of late, having been worn on the red carpet by everyone from the likes of Lily James and Michelle Yeoh to the Princess of Wales.

She topped things off with pointed heels and jewels by Antia Ko and Ana Kouri.

What is No Hard Feelings about?

Jennifer stars as Maddie, a young woman who is struggling financially, in the upcoming coming-of-age sex comedy film. Maddie accepts an unconventional Craigslist job and is employed by a married couple to date their introverted 19-year-old son.

No Hard Feelings is released in the UK on 23 June 2023.