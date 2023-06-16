Liz Hurley’s lookalike son Damien steps out with female friend who bears striking resemblance to his mom

Damian Hurley, the 21-year-old model and son of Elizabeth Hurley, exuded charm and fashion-forward elegance as he attended The National Gallery summer party in London on Thursday.

Accompanied by female friend Georgia Lock, who bears a striking resemblance to his mom, the young star showcased his sartorial prowess at the glamorous event.

Sporting a sophisticated ensemble, Damian opted for a black open shirt paired with a perfectly matched blazer and trousers. Adding to the coordinated look, he accessorized with a sleek belt and a silver chain necklace.

© David M. Benett Damian Hurley and Georgia Lock attend the National Gallery's Summer Party

With his striking resemblance to his talented actress mother, Damian's loose waves of brunette locks added to his allure.

Notably, he has already showcased his acting skills in the E! drama series 'The Royals,' sharing the screen with Elizabeth Hurley. However, in recent years, Damian has embraced a successful career in modeling, signing with IMG Models in 2020.

In a thrilling development, Damian recently wrapped up production on his debut feature film, which he both wrote and directed.

Collaborating with his mother, who had promised him years ago that she would appear in his first movie, Damian expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew who brought the project to life.

© David M. Benett Damian's pal Georgia bears a striking resemblence to his mom Liz

While plot details of the film, titled Strictly Confidential, remain undisclosed, Damian revealed that Elizabeth Hurley will be portraying the character of Lily.

Filming took place in the picturesque Caribbean, and Damian generously shared glimpses of the stunning beach locations on his social media. Alongside captivating behind-the-scenes photos, he shared his exhilaration at completing his first directorial venture.

"AND. THAT'S. A. WRAP. Officially finished shooting my first ever feature as writer/director. I can't begin to sum up how intense and wonderful the past few months have been," Damian expressed with enthusiasm. "I'm truly blown away by the inspiring and talented people I've had the privilege to work with."

© David M. Benett Elizabeth Hurley (L) and son Damian Hurley attend the World Premiere of "Paddington 2

Damian further highlighted the unwavering support of his mother throughout the filmmaking process. "Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration, but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1," Damian stated appreciatively.

Reflecting on their collaboration, he added: "During the making of my first short film back in 2010, Mama promised me she'd be in my first feature. True to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream."

The bond between Damian and Elizabeth is undeniably strong, as evidenced by their heartwarming Mother's Day celebration.

© David M. Benett Damian looks a lot like his mom Liz

Damian shared a series of beautiful photos commemorating the special occasion, including a radiant selfie of the two displaying their striking features.

A charming black and white throwback photo showcased Elizabeth reclining across a rock formation in a bikini, while a young Damian peacefully slept on her stomach, dressed in an oversized button-down and sandals.

"Happy Mama's Day to my best friend," Damian affectionately captioned the heartfelt tribute, receiving an outpouring of adoration from fans who marveled at their extraordinary genetics and celebrated their bond.

