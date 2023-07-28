Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 18, showcases legs for days in new photoshoot

The modeling industry has welcomed a fresh face in its ranks, and it's none other than Isabella Strahan, the 18-year-old daughter of Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan.

Recently, Isabella showcased her sun-kissed skin and enviable figure during a trip to Portugal and unveiled her debut modeling campaign for sports media brand and sports-related clothing company, Overtime.

Isabella's striking images were featured on Overtime's Instagram account, accompanied by the inspiring caption: "If I've learned anything in this life it's that WINNING FIXES EVERYTHING."

The teen model showcased the brand's upcoming Never Change A Winning Team Collection, displaying her natural flair for the lens and camera.

A standout image depicts Isabella, her hazel curls cascading down, perched on a subway bench while donning an oversized varsity jacket.

Another snapshot captures her outdoors, wearing a T-shirt and shorts from the new collection, her long legs catching the eye.

The young model further delighted her Instagram followers by re-sharing a post from Overtime featuring her modeling one of their sets.

She paired multi-colored shorts with a black T-shirt showcasing the brand's vibrant logo. Her post echoed the campaign's energy, captioned: "Bringing back an iconic one from last year OT VANDAL DROPPING FRIDAY 4/7 Do yourself a favor and tap in to set your reminder #otfits," and included the teasing note: "Well I'm bringing it back for y'all."

In addition to her professional photoshoots, Isabella isn't shy about sharing personal moments with her social media followers.

Last week, she posted some tantalizing bikini snaps from her beach vacation. In one post, she's seen laughing while playfully showing off her figure in a small blue bikini. The accompanying caption reads: "A break from reality."

A previous trip to Jamaica saw Jean Muggli's daughter revealing her slender physique in a matching black and green patterned bikini, concluding her post with a playful dive into clear blue waters and a simple greeting, "Hi," along with the Jamaican flag emoji.

Born in December 2004, Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, were the result of Michael's seven-year marriage to Jean Muggli.

While Sophia has chosen to further her education at the competitive Duke University, Isabella has ventured into the world of modeling.

Isabella graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in June 2023, with proud father Michael commemorating the moment on Instagram. She will attend the University of Southern California in the fall of 2023.

Isabella's career seems to be taking off with her debut on the runway at the Sherri Hill fashion show in April 2022, and now her campaign with Overtime.