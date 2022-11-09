Michael Strahan shares new update during time off from GMA - and he looks so smart! The former football star is currently taking some time off the ABC daytime show

Michael Strahan wears many hats, from being a talented sportsman to an award winning TV host.

What's more, the GMA star even has his own fashion label, Michael Strahan Brand, and via the brand's Instagram page, he shared some exciting news this week.

The post showed a picture of Michael modelling one of his suits, alongside the announcement that the clothing was available to shop at Men's Wearhouse.

"New Suit, New You! Shop Michael Strahan at @menswearhouse," the caption read, as fans were quick to react.

"You look so handsome," one wrote, while another remarked: "What a dapper photo." A third added: "Looking sharp!"

Michael's post was uploaded during his time off GMA. The TV star has been absent from the ABC daytime show all week due to other commitments.

Michael looked very dapper sporting a suit from his clothing brand

The dad-of-four isn't the only one missing from the show this week either, as Robin Roberts has also been off, leaving their co-anchor George Stephanopoulos holding the fort alongside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children and beloved pet dog Enzo.

The former football star lives in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His teenage twin daughters Sophia and Isabella also spend a lot of time there with him and his ex-wife, Jean Strahan.

Michael's twin daughters recently turned 18

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as his twins, Michael is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with.

