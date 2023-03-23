Michael Strahan shares exciting career update away from GMA The ABC personality is a man of many talents!

Michael Strahan is spinning many plates - from co-hosting Good Morning America to raising four children.

The TV personality also has his very own fashion brand, Michael Strahan Brand, and couldn't wait to tell fans about an exciting update concerning it this week.

Taking to Instagram, the former NFL champion shared BTS footage of himself modeling a range of new pieces from the latest collection.

He wrote alongside it: "Feeling confident and smiling is easy when the fit is right!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look so happy and love the designs," while another wrote: "I like all your outfits, I'm glad you showing men it's nice to dress up and feel good & I hope you have a wonderful day." A third added: "You look fantastic Michael!"

Michael launched his Collection by Michael Strahan in 2015, and launched MSX by Michael Strahan a year later.

The star often shares footage of himself modeling pieces from his brand, and his teenage twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, 18, have also worn his outfits - much to his delight.

Michael Strahan's fashion brand is incredibly popular

He previously shared a sweet video of his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia finding their dad's fashion brand in a shop during a trip to the mall.

In footage posted on Michael's Instagram account, the twins were seen promoting their dad's suits, and were trying on pieces while walking around the shop.

When he isn't working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with his loved ones.

Michael lives in a gorgeous home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and often shares a glimpse inside the luxury property on social media.

The GMA star at home in NYC

Michael lives there with his beloved dog Enzo, and his twin daughters, who split their time between their dad and mom's homes. In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up living in the neighbourhood.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

