Michael Strahan's model daughter Isabella supports famous dad in the sweetest way The Good Morning America star is a doting dad-of-four

Michael Strahan loves nothing more than spending time with his family - who are all incredibly supportive of his career.

The Good Morning America star is a doting father to four children, and took a day off work on Monday where he no doubt enjoyed spending some quality time with them during Thanksgiving.

What's more, his children are even working with him now too. Michael's twin daughters Isabella and Sophia are both starting out in the modelling world, and Isabella even modelled some of her father's latest Michael Strahan Brand attire over the weekend.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's family life - all we know

The proud father took to Instagram to share a photo of the teeanger wearing a white and blue zip-up jacket from her dad's latest collection.

The GMA star captioned the photo with love heart emojis, clearly delighted. He shares twins Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and they split their time between their mom and dad's homes in the city.

As well as his twins, Michael is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who he has a close bond with. Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children and beloved pet dog Enzo.

The former football star lives in the Upper West Side of Manhattan and in a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living there.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Michael Strahan is a doting father and stepfather

Fans are hoping to see Michael back on GMA on Tuesday after he took the day off. Michael was absent along with his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes keeping their seats warm.

It is thought that George was also spending time with his family after Thanksgiving, while Robin is currently on vacation in Key West, having travelled there after the show on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving to celebrate her birthday.

