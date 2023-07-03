Michael Strahan’s daughter, Sophia, 19, stuns in beige bikini and fans can’t get enough

Sophia Strahan, daughter of Good Morning America star Michael Strahan, recently dazzled her followers with sun-soaked Instagram snaps showcasing her in a chic beige bikini.

The striking teen is currently savouring her European adventures before she embarks on her college journey.

The 19-year-old displaying a stunning silhouette, wore a playful frilled bikini as she posed amidst the beautiful European scenery.

The flattering bikini emphasized her impressive abs, and coupled with the cliffside backdrop of the Amalfi Coast, the photos radiated breezy summer vibes.

"A lovely day" was the breezy caption Sophia gave to her images, inviting her fans to share in the joy of her sun-dappled day. Her followers responded with an outpour of praise, with comments like "SO GOOD OMG" and "Sooo pretty" filling her Instagram.

One fan even hailed, "You are Sophia Strahan, a compliment WITHIN ITSELF."

The Europe trip seems to be a celebration of her high school graduation, with Sophia sharing numerous photos from her travels.

Alongside adventures in the countryside and outings to restaurants, the teenager also appeared to have attended a formal event in Spain with her friends.

Recently, Sophia unveiled her post-high school plans. Last month, she shared photos donning Duke University merchandise, hinting at her future academic path.

The picture captured Sophia smiling at the camera, wearing a grey Duke T-shirt and casual blue jeans. Her Instagram bio now announces her projected graduation year from the prestigious university – 2027.

While Sophia's future seems anchored in academia, her twin sister, Isabella, has chosen a different path. Following her high school graduation, Isabella decided to chase her dreams in the world of modelling, regularly sharing her exciting experiences online.

Their father, Michael Strahan, shares four children with his two ex-wives. He was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992 to 1996, with whom he had two children. Following his divorce, he married Jean Muggli in 1999.

Their twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, were born in 2004. The couple divorced when the twins were two years old. Recently, in April, Michael's drawn-out custody case with his ex-wife Jean Muggli reached a resolution.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."