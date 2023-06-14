Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella, 19, models bridal gown in family photos

Micheal Strahan was one proud dad as he shared a series of photos of his daughter Isabella modelling an off-the-shoulder bridal gown.

The 19-year-old looked radiant wearing a white gown with a structured corset bodice and flowing skirt, which she teamed with a small white bouquet of flowers and a delicate hanging disc necklace – a look that wouldn't be out of place on her wedding day. Her brunette hair was styled in gorgeous natural curls that cascaded past her shoulders and she chose a glowing beauty look perfect for the sunny weather, including a sheer base skin with a sweep of blush and lashings of mascara.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan celebrated Isabella's high school graduation

While she may have been dressed for a wedding, the Good Morning America star's daughter was actually celebrating her high school graduation.

"Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! #GirlDad," Michael captioned the post, which included a clip of her walking down the aisle with her friends, who also donned white gowns.

© Instagram Michael's daughter wore a white off-the-shoulder gown for the celebration

Another saw Michael and Isabella pose for a family photo with her twin Sophia and Michael's girlfriend Kayla Quick. He wore a dapper blue suit and open white shirt, while Sophia and Kayla wore cream and white ensembles. "Congrats!!!! your girls are beautiful, dresses are stunning!" one fan wrote, and another added: "They are so beautiful."

© Rodin Eckenroth The GMA star with his twins Isabella and Sophia

Michael has been in a happy relationship with Kayla since 2015, but the former NFL star tends to keep their private life off social media. His latest celebration at Isabelle's graduation was a rare exception.

Kayla founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells single-packet powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

The couple currently live in New York City in a beautiful apartment located on the Upper West Side. He shares it with his teenage twin daughters and their two dogs, Enzo and Zuma, but that is all set to change in September with Isabelle earning a place at the University of South California and Sophia heading off to Duke University in North Carolina.

Michael is also a proud dad to his other grown children Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. The former couple were married from 1992 to 1996.

