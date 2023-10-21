Alex Scott wows in figure-hugging dress for epic reunion

Alex Scott returned to The One Show on Friday evening, and she did it in style! Going back to her roots as she stepped onto the BBC set, the football star was reunited with her former co-star and good pal, Alex Jones.

© Instagram Alex Scott stepped out in a stunning cream dress and knee-high boots for her TV appearance

Bringing her sartorial charm to the chat show, Alex, 39, wrapped up warm in a cream knitted dress for the episode. Nailing the monochrome trend, the football star added white knee-high boots embossed in a chic croc print.

Channelling Princess Kate with a beautifully bouncy blowdry, Alex kept her makeup natural and dewy, opting for a smokey eye, rosy blusher and a lick of high-shine nude lip gloss – gorgeous!

© Instagram Fans loved seeing Alex back on The One Show

Taking to her Instagram Stories to commemorate her return to The One Show, Alex wrote: "It's been a minute but so happy to be reunited with @alexjonesthomson on @bbctheoneshow."

Echoing the sentiment, Welsh presenter Alex Jones responded with a heartwarming photo from the show, captioned: "It's been a while…"

Delighted to see football star Alex back on The One Show, fans also flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their excitement. "Well done @AlexScott on the One Show tonight. I thought you were excellent and looked after Alex, your co-presenter with great care and compassion," wrote one.

WATCH: Alex Scott sizzles in tiny piece of swimwear for lavish vacation

"The dream team of the two Alex's," tweeted a second. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Wow @AlexScott looking Amazing!!!"

MORE: Alex Scott is a total vixen in billowing fishtail gown with daring lace bodice

READ: Alex Scott defies expectations in rippling chocolate-toned dress on red carpet

While Alex remains a regular guest presenter on The One Show, she's more in demand than ever with her commentating duties for BBC Sport, so she appears on the chat show far less than she used to.

Alex always seems to be on the move, but last week she took some time out to celebrate her 39th birthday. Marking the occasion with photos from a recent photoshoot, the brunette beauty was clad in an incredible all-leather ensemble. In a nod to the classic movie, Grease, Alex captioned it: "Tell me about it, stud."

Fans and friends headed straight to the comments section to share their love for the leather look whilst showering the presenter with birthday wishes. "Birthday Queen ain't messing," wrote one follower, while another added: "Happy birthday legend."

A third commented: "You look out of this world," and a fourth agreed, "Just amazing! And happy birthday."