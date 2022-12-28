Alex Scott looks sensational in daring bikini during tropical getaway The Football Focus presenter escaped the winter blues

While parts of England are lashed by rain, former footballer Alex Scott doesn't have to worry about the weather as she relaxes in a dreamy tropical location.

SHOP: Alex Scott reveals Christmas wish list from Reiss – and we want everything

The former Strictly star took to her Instagram Stories to share some videos from her envy-inducing trip, and she also showed off her daring outfit while she read a book. As she raised a glass, Alex wowed fans as she posed in a bikini with lace detailing around the edges. She didn't share too much of a look at her bold two-piece, but it carried a desert camo design.

WATCH: Alex Scott rocks sporty swimwear as she hits the water on speed boat

Loading the player...

The star allowed her luscious locks to cascade down her, as she sizzled underneath the hot sun while catching her tan.

WOW: Alex Scott stuns in sleek blazer as she reveals exciting new project with Pandora

SEE: Alex Scott wears cut-out bodycon dress to announce majorly exciting news

Another shot showed some of Alex's views, as she relaxed with her athletically toned legs on full display. Ahead of the star were dozens of palm trees and a luscious view that made us wish we were there.

The 38-year-old hasn't revealed where she's holidaying, but over the Christmas holidays she shared a stunning photo of her getting into the sea with the sun setting behind her.

"Island Vibes," the text on the image simply read. Alex later posted an incredible video of the sea waves hitting the shore and joked: "1st sunset was average," alongside a wink emoji.

The star is enjoying her trip abroad

It wouldn't be a surprise if Alex has returned to the Maldives, following her life-changing experience there exactly one year ago.

Last December, Alex spent two magical weeks on the island and achieved something she never thought she could – a diving certificate.

PHOTOS: Alex Scott dazzles in daring sheer lace ensemble - and wow!

LOOK: Alex Scott flashes toned abs in daring PVC corset and matching trousers

Taking to Instagram at the time, Alex shared a photo showing her with her diving instructor and wrote: "What a way to end this magical journey of learning how to dive to now being an advanced open water diver and seeing what we did today.

"@Dania_Peru I can't thank you enough. The kind, humble amazing teacher that you are… you have made me fall in love with something I would never have dreamed of. I was blessed to have you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.