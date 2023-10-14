Alex Scott looks phenomenal in leather trousers and barely-there jacket

Alex Scott caused her fans' jaws to hit the floor as she posed in an incredible all-leather ensemble on Saturday.

The Football Focus presenter marked her 39th birthday by sharing the gorgeous snapshot which showed her posing in a pair of leather trousers and a matching cropped jacket.

Accessorising with a pair of silver hoop earrings, Alex styled her long locks in loose waves that could be seen blowing in the wind, while her face-framing fringe highlighted her flawless makeup.

The former Arsenal striker opted for a touch of pink eyeshadow, a dramatic winged eyeliner, a contoured base and a matte nude lip to complete the look.

Alex captioned the post: "Tell me about it, stud."

Fans and friends headed straight to the comments section to share their love for the leather look whilst showering the presenter with birthday wishes.

Alex Scott dances in silky sheer catsuit

"Birthday Queen ain't messing," one follower wrote. While another added: "Happy birthday legend."

A third follower commented: "You look out of this world."

"Just amazing! And happy birthday," a fourth penned.

Alex looked so glam in a sheer fishtail dress

Alex appears to have upped the ante recently with her daring looks. The former Lioness turned heads at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards on Wednesday in a dramatic sheer gown, which featured a high neck, a sheer bodice and a fluffy fishtail hem, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style to elevate the vampy look.

The annual awards honours inspirational members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. The BBC football pundit was crowned the winner of the Sport Award for her courageous act of solidarity in wearing a OneLove armband during the Qatar World Cup.