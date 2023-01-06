Alex Scott is an ocean goddess as she soaks up rays in lavender bikini Football Focus presenter Alex Scott is enjoying some time in Barbados

Alex Scott has been enjoying a holiday in Barbados following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, and she's been thrilling fans with glimpses inside her adventure.

The Football Focus presenter shared a series of images on her Instagram, including one where she relaxed on a yacht while soaking up the sun in a lacy lavender bikini. The star allowed her hair to flow down her back as she styled out a backwards cap while sipping from a glass. A second photo saw her looking like a goddess as she enjoyed a sunset in the Caribbean islands.

She threw a jacket over her to enjoy the serene natural moment as the temperatures began to dip.

Alex also shared other highlights from her time abroad, including a snap where she was scuba diving and others where she saw in the new year with friends.

The former striker had memorable outfits for her adventure including a plaid mini-dress and an orange string bikini.

In her caption, Alex quoted the lyrics of Burna Boy's It's Plenty by writing: "Don't wanna waste my days I want to spend them on enjoyment."

Alex soaked up the sun during her time away

Fans lapped up the snaps, as one commented: "Love the photos and the first one looks like Ariel," and a second posted: "Living your best life from the cold British weather."

A third added: "Channelling Duran Duran 'Girls on Film' there Alex! Enjoy!" and a fourth shared: "Barbados the best place to be this time of year."

Alex started the year off by donning a printed triangle bikini and fun sun hat as she wished her 1.7 million Instagram fans: "Peace, love and Happy New Year to you all."

She added peace and love heart emojis, before signing off with a final note: "Have a blessed 2023."

The star has been in Barbados

Alex's exceptionally toned midriff and beaming smile captured everyone's attention in the gorgeous sun-kissed photographs from her exotic getaway.

But she also sparked engagement rumours in the comments when fans noticed the jewellery that she was wearing, including a gold diamond ring on her left hand, which is traditionally reserved for engagement and wedding rings

"3rd finger left hand ??????" one fan exclaimed. The double-banded ring was adorned with six large white gemstones and although Alex didn't reply to the fan query, other fans, 'liked' the comment. Another commented: "Looks like someone got engaged, lol".

