Alex Scott is a total vixen in billowing fishtail gown with daring lace bodice

All eyes were on Alex Scott as she stepped onto the red carpet in a bewitching black dress at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2023.

The annual awards honours inspirational members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. On Wednesday, the BBC football pundit was crowned the winner of the Sport Award for her courageous act of solidarity in wearing a OneLove armband during the Qatar World Cup.

The former Lioness, 38, looked breathtaking in a midnight black lace gown for the illustrious event. Featuring a high-neck, sheer bodice embossed with botanical detailing, Alex's athletic frame was highlighted in the vampy number.

© Getty Alex looked phenomenal in a black lace dress

Adding drama to her glamorous silhouette, Alex's dress cascaded out into a rippling fishtail at the hem, creating a pool of feathers at her feet.

The star - who has recently been linked to singer Jess Glynne - wore her brunette tresses in a poker straight look, elevating her red carpet-ready attire with a burgundy manicure and bronze lip.

Upon collecting her award, Alex told the audience: "I know my value and the community I represent. To know I follow other sporting icons on that cover is a pinch-me moment."

© Getty Alex celebrated her Sport Award win at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2023

The Football Focus star added: "I feel the love and I am so grateful."

© Getty Rylan Clark (L) and Alex Scott pose in the Winners Room at The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2023

Alex has chosen not to put a label on her sexuality, but she did open up about her former relationship with her "first love" and teammate Kelly Smith in her memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong.

The former Arsenal striker shared details about their relationship, which lasted from 2005 to 2013.

Alex wrote: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that."

© Ross Kinnaird Alex and Kelly dated from 2005 to 2013

Alex also opened up in the book about Kelly's battles with alcohol addiction and how it played a part in the breakdown of their relationship.

"Here I was, madly in love for the first time in my life, with an alcoholic. It didn't bode well," she shared.