Alex Scott looks sensational in striking swimsuit during sauna dip Football Focus presenter Alex Scott is recently back from a trip to Barbados

Alex Scott spent the end of her December in Barbados, enjoying the sun, sea and sands with a close friend, so it must have been a change of pace when she returned to a rain-lashed UK!

However, that hasn't stopped the Football Focus presenter from donning her swimwear as she decided to relax in a sauna. The star shared a clip from inside where she styled out a slinky black swimsuit with a bikini top underneath, stretched out in the Finnish sauna. She had a towel underneath to make sure her back didn't get too hot.

WATCH: Alex Scott looks gorgeous as she lounges in black swimwear

Alex didn't caption her clip, but it was clear that she was as serene as possible as she flashed a peace sign to the camera.

The star didn't share where she was, but two loungers could be seen outside of the heated room, alongside a beautiful natural scene.

Alex made sure to relax in the sauna

Alex has rocked a variety of bikinis during her time away, and thrilled fans earlier this month as she relaxed on a yacht in a stunning lavender two-piece.

In a photo, the star allowed her hair to flow down her back as she styled out a backwards cap while sipping from a glass.

A second snap saw her resemble a goddess as she enjoyed a sunset in the Caribbean islands. She threw a jacket over her to enjoy the serene natural moment as the temperatures began to dip.

The star enjoyed her Caribbean adventure

Alex also shared other highlights from her time abroad, including a snap where she was scuba diving and others where she saw in the new year with friends. The former striker had memorable outfits for her adventure including a plaid mini-dress and an orange string bikini.

In her caption, Alex quoted the lyrics of Burna Boy's It's Plenty by writing: "Don't wanna waste my days I want to spend them on enjoyment."

Fans lapped up the snaps, as one commented: "Love the photos and the first one looks like Ariel," and a second posted: "Living your best life from the cold British weather."

A third added: "Channelling Duran Duran 'Girls on Film' there Alex! Enjoy!" and a fourth shared: "Barbados the best place to be this time of year."

