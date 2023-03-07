Alex Scott looks sensational in daring gym outfit Football Focus presenter Alex Scott hit the gym with her friend

Alex Scott always has fitness on her mind as a star athlete and on Tuesday she headed out to the gym with a close friend.

The former footballer is known for some of her daring fashion choices, and when it comes to her activewear, she posed in a skintight pair of leggings alongside a slinky jacket. Her companion looked equally as flawless with a pair of shorts and white shirt. The pair went for a clash with their trainers with Alex opting for black while her friend wore a striking red pair.

In the video below, you can see the results of Alex's workouts as she highlights her toned physique in swimwear.

WATCH: Alex Scott soaks up the sun in tangerine string bikini

Loading the player...

The sportswoman didn't reveal which exercise she undertook while at the gym, but she was surrounded by weights as she posed in front of a mirror close to neon lighting.

Alex revealed that she had initially wanted a lazy day before thanking her trainer, writing: "She dragged me to the gym and it was needed," alongside a flexing arm emoji.

WOW: Alex Scott is a total Bond girl in glittering thigh-split golden gown

The star is very proud of her body, and only has one regret, that being a tattoo that she got when she was 16 and is currently in the process of getting removed.

Last week, she shared a photo from inside Naama Studios, a tattoo laser removal clinic, revealing an insight into the process that she has been undergoing for over a year.

Alex hit the weights

Alex leant on the arm of a chair while a clinician behind her shone an instrument on the area. Although she was facing away from the laser, Alex wisely had glasses on to protect her eyes.

LOOK: Alex Scott is a total vision in plunging jumpsuit for her boldest look to date

WOW: Alex Scott makes surprise appearance at the Grammys in figure-hugging daring dress

She also looked super stylish for the photo, wearing an orange hoodie and a pair of figure-hugging trousers.

While some might think a laser removal might be painful, Alex proved this wasn't the case at all, as her next snap saw her heading to the gym.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.