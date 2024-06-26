The Kardashian-Jenner $17m engagement ring collection will blow your mind: see Kim, Khloe, Kourtney's and more

When you propose to one of the Kardashian sisters it goes without saying that an enormous diamond ring comes with the territory.

Between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, the reality TV stars have built quite a collection of engagement rings that are collectively worth thousands of dollars. But which pieces are the most valuable or more importantly, the most symbolic pieces from their husbands-to-be?

Get the full lowdown with HELLO! as we speak to Amy Hulbert from Jessica Flinn Jewellery for every detail.

Kim Kardashian's engagement ring from Kris Humphries Kim Kardashian, 43, first got engaged in May 2011 to now-retired basketball player Kris Humphries. The athlete got down on one knee in a moment that was captured on the show. © Getty Kim was married to Chris Humphries for 72 days "Despite their short-lived marriage, Kris Humphries presented Kim Kardashian with an unforgettable engagement ring," says Amy. "The centrepiece is a stunning 16.5-carat diamond, flanked by two smaller trapezoid-cut diamonds totalling about 4 carats. © Getty Kim Kardashian first got engaged in 2011 "With a total carat weight exceeding 20 carats, the ring rests on a simple platinum band, ensuring all attention remains on the magnificent centre stone." © Getty Kim Kardashian's first ring was so impressive The jewellery expert says that the choice of a three-stone ring is significant. "The trilogy design of the ring symbolises the past, present, and future of a relationship."

She estimates the ring, which was specially designed and crafted for Kim by Lorraine Schwartz, to have cost Kris approximately £1 to £1.5 million ($1.5 to $2 million).

Kim Kardashian's engagement ring from Kanye West Kim divorced Kris in 2013 and got engaged to rapper Kanye West, 47, later that year. Kanye was characteristically extra when it came to the proposal, renting out San Francisco's AT&T Park and popping the question in front of their friends and family. © Getty Kim Kardashian begun dating Kanye in 2012 The ring he presented Kim, Amy says, features a magnificent 15-carat white cushion-cut diamond atop a delicate pavé band. The centre stone is a D flawless, type 2A diamond, making it virtually perfect. © Getty Kanye proposed in 2013 Coincidentally, Kanye chose the same ring designer as the one chosen by Kris two years before. "The solitaire design is a timeless classic that has seen a rise in popularity among celebrities in recent years," Amy says. "Its versatile style never goes out of fashion. Solitaire rings symbolise the unity of a couple, with the single stone representing the joining of two souls in marriage. © Getty Kim Kardashian's ring was enormous She says the ring has an estimated worth of around £6 million ($8 million) due to the reputation and status of the jeweller, the perfect diamond clarity, and its exceptionally large carat size.

Kim Kardashian’s second engagement ring from Kanye West © Getty Kim Kardashian's updated ring from Kanye West In 2016, Kanye updated his wife's ring, purchasing a new diamond sparkler which Amy estimates to be worth a staggering £1 million and £2 million ($1.5 million and $3 million). "This ring features a 20-carat emerald-cut white diamond with excellent clarity, undoubtedly costing Kanye a hefty sum, Amy explains. "The emerald cut is a more contemporary choice, fitting for Kim, who is always ahead of trends." © Getty Kim's ring is a showstopper She adds: "Like her first engagement ring from Kanye, this one also has a micro pavé band that adds extra sparkle to the already dazzling ring."

Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring from Travis Barker Kourtney, 45, is the most recent of the sisters to don a new engagement ring. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 48, proposed to the mom-of-four in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, pulling out a beautiful oval-cut diamond ring. © Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in Montecito The bright white diamond is set on a platinum pavé band," Amy tells us. "The solitaire design continues to gain popularity among celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, with its timeless allure and classic style making it a versatile piece. The symbolism of the solitaire adds a sentimental element to the couple's commitment as it represents the unity of a couple and the strength they share in their relationship." © Instagram Kourtney got engaged in 2021 If you were looking to purchase a ring like Kourt's, you could expect to be charged £650,000 and £800,000 ($850,000 and $1 million).

Khloé Kardashian’s engagement ring from Lamar Odom Khloe, 39, got engaged to her now ex-husband Lamar Odom, 44, in September 2009. The former professional basketball player proposed with a ring that would take many stars years to save for, and yet Lamar proposed just one month after meeting the Good American founder. © Getty Khloe married Lamar Odom in 2009 Amy says that Khloé’s ring features a square cushion-cut white diamond as the centre stone, encapsulated by a chunky white diamond halo. © Getty Khloe Kardashian rocked an enormous ring from Lamar Odom "Set on a pavé band, the overall carat weight of all the diamonds is estimated to be 12 to 12.5 carats," she reveals. "The halo design gives the illusion of a larger centre stone, reflecting light from each halo diamond into the centre stone and vice versa." © Getty Khloé’s ring featured a square cushion-cut white diamond The ring, which Amy estimates to be worth between £600,000 and £750,000 ($750,000 to $850,000), is laden with symbolism as the halo symbolises eternity and an everlasting bond, while the large centre stone represents the strength of the couple.

Khloé Kardashian’s rumoured engagement rings from Tristan Thompson © Jerritt Clark Tristan and Khloé broke up officially in 2021 Though Khloe has never gone official with an engagement to the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, 33, it was once believed that the pair had got engaged. In 2018 she was seen rocking a massive pear-cut white diamond at its centre, flanked by two smaller trilliant-cut diamonds on each side. The centre stone is estimated to be approximately 13 carats, with the smaller stones about 1 carat each, giving the ring a total of 15 carats of white diamonds. © Instagram Khloe's ring gained the attention of thousands of fans "The ring has excellent clarity of VS2, meaning it has very few inclusions and gives a powerful, clear sparkle. The diamonds are set on a platinum band, maximising the white diamond’s shine. Due to the high clarity and size of the diamond, Khloé’s ring from Tristan is estimated to be worth £1 million to £1.5 million ($1.5 million to $2 million)," Amy says.

Kylie Jenner’s rumoured engagement rings from Travis Scott Before their split, Kylie Jenner, 26, was rumoured to have received an engagement ring from rapper Travis Scott, 33. "The lavish gift featured two sizable diamonds set in the toi et moi ring style, meaning the ring has two centre stones instead of one," Amy explains. "This design has become increasingly popular in recent years, with celebrities like Megan Fox and Ariana Grande also choosing toi et moi rings for their engagements." © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially split in January 2023 She adds: "Kylie’s ring has two white diamonds of different cuts, one pear-cut and one radiant-cut. The pear-cut diamond is estimated to be around eight to six carats, while the radiant-cut diamond is approximately 10 to 12 carats." © Instagram Kylie Jenner wore a rumoured engagement ring It is estimated to be worth a relatively modest £350,000 ($450,000) and the toi et moi ring translates to 'you and me'.

Kris Jenner’s engagement ring from Caitlyn Jenner © Getty Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner were married for 24 years The Kardashian matriarch, 68, has also been the recipient of a slew of gorgeous jewels. She was given a stunning ring by her ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner in the 1990s, the first of the numerous Lorraine Schwartz pieces to enter the family. © Getty Kris Jenner donned a stunning rock The centre stone is a sizable radiant-cut white diamond of excellent clarity, flanked by two elongated trapezoid diamonds on each side," says Amy. "The £800,000 ($1 million) ring has an Art Deco style, with the trapezoid side stones giving it an angular and geometric shape. The trilogy symbolises a couple's past, present, and future together. Given that Kris and Caitlyn were married for 20 years, this symbolism holds true."