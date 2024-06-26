Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Kardashian-Jenner $17m engagement ring collection will blow your mind: see Kim, Khloe, Kourtney's and more
Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris Kardashian against diamond backdrop© Getty

See the diamond collection of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kris

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When you propose to one of the Kardashian sisters it goes without saying that an enormous diamond ring comes with the territory.

Between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, the reality TV stars have built quite a collection of engagement rings that are collectively worth thousands of dollars. But which pieces are the most valuable or more importantly, the most symbolic pieces from their husbands-to-be?

Get the full lowdown with HELLO! as we speak to Amy Hulbert from Jessica Flinn Jewellery for every detail.

Kim Kardashian's engagement ring from Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian, 43, first got engaged in May 2011 to now-retired basketball player Kris Humphries. The athlete got down on one knee in a moment that was captured on the show. 

Kim Kardashian with Kris Humphries in 2011© Getty
Kim was married to Chris Humphries for 72 days

"Despite their short-lived marriage, Kris Humphries presented Kim Kardashian with an unforgettable engagement ring," says Amy. "The centrepiece is a stunning 16.5-carat diamond, flanked by two smaller trapezoid-cut diamonds totalling about 4 carats. 

Kim Kardashian eating a cupcake in 2011© Getty
Kim Kardashian first got engaged in 2011

"With a total carat weight exceeding 20 carats, the ring rests on a simple platinum band, ensuring all attention remains on the magnificent centre stone."

Kim Kardashian with hand on hip© Getty
Kim Kardashian's first ring was so impressive

The jewellery expert says that the choice of a three-stone ring is significant. "The trilogy design of the ring symbolises the past, present, and future of a relationship."

She estimates the ring, which was specially designed and crafted for Kim by Lorraine Schwartz, to have cost Kris approximately £1 to £1.5 million ($1.5 to $2 million).

Kim Kardashian’s engagement ring from Kanye West

Kim divorced Kris in 2013 and got engaged to rapper Kanye West, 47, later that year. Kanye was characteristically extra when it came to the proposal, renting out San Francisco's AT&T Park and popping the question in front of their friends and family.

kim kardashian kanye west met gala 2013© Getty
Kim Kardashian begun dating Kanye in 2012

The ring he presented Kim, Amy says, features a magnificent 15-carat white cushion-cut diamond atop a delicate pavé band. The centre stone is a D flawless, type 2A diamond, making it virtually perfect. 

kim kardashian in white dress with blonde hair© Getty
Kanye proposed in 2013

Coincidentally, Kanye chose the same ring designer as the one chosen by Kris two years before. "The solitaire design is a timeless classic that has seen a rise in popularity among celebrities in recent years," Amy says. "Its versatile style never goes out of fashion. Solitaire rings symbolise the unity of a couple, with the single stone representing the joining of two souls in marriage. 

Kim Kardashian with big ring © Getty
Kim Kardashian's ring was enormous

She says the ring has an estimated worth of around £6 million ($8 million) due to the reputation and status of the jeweller, the perfect diamond clarity, and its exceptionally large carat size.

Kim Kardashian’s second engagement ring from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's updated ring from Kanye West© Getty
Kim Kardashian's updated ring from Kanye West

In 2016, Kanye updated his wife's ring, purchasing a new diamond sparkler which Amy estimates to be worth a staggering £1 million and £2 million ($1.5 million and $3 million).

"This ring features a 20-carat emerald-cut white diamond with excellent clarity, undoubtedly costing Kanye a hefty sum, Amy explains. "The emerald cut is a more contemporary choice, fitting for Kim, who is always ahead of trends."

Kim kardashian on phone getting in car© Getty
Kim's ring is a showstopper

She adds: "Like her first engagement ring from Kanye, this one also has a micro pavé band that adds extra sparkle to the already dazzling ring."

Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring from Travis Barker

Kourtney, 45, is the most recent of the sisters to don a new engagement ring. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 48, proposed to the mom-of-four in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, pulling out a beautiful oval-cut diamond ring. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in Montecito

The bright white diamond is set on a platinum pavé band," Amy tells us. "The solitaire design continues to gain popularity among celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, with its timeless allure and classic style making it a versatile piece. The symbolism of the solitaire adds a sentimental element to the couple's commitment as it represents the unity of a couple and the strength they share in their relationship."

Kourtney on rose petals showing ring© Instagram
Kourtney got engaged in 2021

If you were looking to purchase a ring like Kourt's, you could expect to be charged £650,000 and £800,000 ($850,000 and $1 million).

Khloé Kardashian’s engagement ring from Lamar Odom

Khloe, 39, got engaged to her now ex-husband Lamar Odom, 44, in September 2009. The former professional basketball player proposed with a ring that would take many stars years to save for, and yet Lamar proposed just one month after meeting the Good American founder.

Khloe and Lamar Odom smiling at the camera in a dark room© Getty
Khloe married Lamar Odom in 2009

Amy says that Khloé’s ring features a square cushion-cut white diamond as the centre stone, encapsulated by a chunky white diamond halo. 

Khloe Kardashian showing enormous ring from Lamar Odom© Getty
Khloe Kardashian rocked an enormous ring from Lamar Odom

"Set on a pavé band, the overall carat weight of all the diamonds is estimated to be 12 to 12.5 carats," she reveals. "The halo design gives the illusion of a larger centre stone, reflecting light from each halo diamond into the centre stone and vice versa."

Khloé’s ring featured a square cushion-cut white diamond© Getty
Khloé’s ring featured a square cushion-cut white diamond

The ring, which Amy estimates to be worth between £600,000 and £750,000 ($750,000 to $850,000),  is laden with symbolism as the halo symbolises eternity and an everlasting bond, while the large centre stone represents the strength of the couple.

Khloé Kardashian’s rumoured engagement rings from Tristan Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )© Jerritt Clark
Tristan and Khloé broke up officially in 2021

Though Khloe has never gone official with an engagement to the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, 33, it was once believed that the pair had got engaged. In 2018 she was seen rocking a massive pear-cut white diamond at its centre, flanked by two smaller trilliant-cut diamonds on each side. The centre stone is estimated to be approximately 13 carats, with the smaller stones about 1 carat each, giving the ring a total of 15 carats of white diamonds.

Khloe kardashian's hand showing diamond ring© Instagram
Khloe's ring gained the attention of thousands of fans

"The ring has excellent clarity of VS2, meaning it has very few inclusions and gives a powerful, clear sparkle. The diamonds are set on a platinum band, maximising the white diamond’s shine. Due to the high clarity and size of the diamond, Khloé’s ring from Tristan is estimated to be worth £1 million to £1.5 million ($1.5 million to $2 million)," Amy says.

Kylie Jenner’s rumoured engagement rings from Travis Scott

Before their split, Kylie Jenner, 26, was rumoured to have received an engagement ring from rapper Travis Scott, 33. "The lavish gift featured two sizable diamonds set in the toi et moi ring style, meaning the ring has two centre stones instead of one," Amy explains. "This design has become increasingly popular in recent years, with celebrities like Megan Fox and Ariana Grande also choosing toi et moi rings for their engagements."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially split in January 2023

She adds: "Kylie’s ring has two white diamonds of different cuts, one pear-cut and one radiant-cut. The pear-cut diamond is estimated to be around eight to six carats, while the radiant-cut diamond is approximately 10 to 12 carats."

Kylie Jenner's two diamond rumoured engagement ring© Instagram
Kylie Jenner wore a rumoured engagement ring

It is estimated to be worth a relatively modest £350,000 ($450,000) and the toi et moi ring translates to 'you and me'.

Kris Jenner’s engagement ring from Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner in white outfits with coats© Getty
Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner were married for 24 years

The Kardashian matriarch, 68, has also been the recipient of a slew of gorgeous jewels. She was given a stunning ring by her ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner in the 1990s, the first of the numerous Lorraine Schwartz pieces to enter the family.

Kris Jenner's diamond ring© Getty
Kris Jenner donned a stunning rock

The centre stone is a sizable radiant-cut white diamond of excellent clarity, flanked by two elongated trapezoid diamonds on each side," says Amy. "The £800,000 ($1 million) ring has an Art Deco style, with the trapezoid side stones giving it an angular and geometric shape. The trilogy symbolises a couple's past, present, and future together. Given that Kris and Caitlyn were married for 20 years, this symbolism holds true."

Kris Jenner’s rumored engagement rings from Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner sitting with Anastasia Soare© Getty
Spot Kris Jenner's rumoured engagement ring

Kris has been with her current partner Corey Gamble, 43, since 2014. Though the tour manager has never officially proposed, he did gift the momager a heart-shaped white diamond of approximately 10 carats. 

"Her second rumoured engagement ring is an even larger diamond, appearing to be an emerald-cut white diamond of approximately 20 carats," Amy tells us. "The ring has a hidden halo and a micro pavé band, enhancing the sparkle. This ring is estimated to be worth around £1 million ($1.5 million), making it a truly extravagant testament to their love for each other."

