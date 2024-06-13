Jennifer Aniston's $1m 'eternity' engagement ring she swapped for $700k 'rock'

Jennifer Aniston, 55, may have joked in the past that she's "not a diamond girl", but she's sported some gorgeous hand candy that suggests otherwise.

The Friends actress was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, followed by Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, and she recently sparked more engagement rumours after wearing a huge rock on her left hand.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Join us as we take a look at Jennifer's big-budget engagement rings, which have differed wildly in estimated value over the years…

Jennifer's engagement with Brad Pitt

© Dave Hogan The couple were married for five years

The Murder Mystery actress began dating The Big Short actor in 1998, and he proposed the following year with a ring by Italian jeweller Silvia Damiani.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, described the ring as "exceptionally unique" and estimated it has increased in value. "The ring was reported to cost $500,000 in 1999, meaning it would be worth approximately $1 million today. Her centre diamond looks to be at least 7 carats, but the swirl of diamonds adds to the value, size, and beauty of the ring."

© Jeff Kravitz Jennifer's ring was thought to cost $500k when Brad proposed

However, Zack Stone from Seven Stone told HELLO! that while the value was likely still six figures, it wasn't as high as originally estimated.

"The ring features a central diamond surrounded by a spiral of smaller diamonds, symbolising eternity. At the time, the exquisite piece was rumoured to have cost the 'Fight Club' actor a staggering $500,000, though I’d estimate it to be worth a maximum of $200,000," he said.

The Hollywood power couple tied the knot in 2000 in a clifftop Malibu ceremony that was estimated to cost $1 million, including four bands and a 13-minute fireworks display.

They split just five years later amid rumours Brad had an affair with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer's engagement with Justin Theroux

© Lester Cohen The actress was given a rose-cut diamond from Justin, which has varied dramatically in estimated price

Jennifer met her second husband Justin Theroux in 2007, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until they worked together on Wanderlust in 2011.

Justin proposed in August 2012 with a large eight-carat rose-cut diamond ring, which Mike said was "simpler in design, with a solitaire setting and single stone." The range in valuations differs even more for Jennifer's second ring, with Mike telling HELLO!: "It offers an elegant look and is unique from many modern cuts used today. The ring was reported to cost $500,000 in 2012, meaning it's worth about $700,000 today."

By comparison, Zack downplayed original estimations of $1 million, explaining: "Its true value is likely to be around $250,000."

© Getty The former couple secretly got married in August 2015

"It’s a rock, I know," Jennifer told the New York Times of her ring. "He rocked it up. It took me a while to get used to it. I’m not a diamond girl."

The couple exchanged vows in August 2015 in a secret ceremony at their Bel-Air home. Jennifer was later spotted with a wedding ring made up of diamonds sandwiched between two gold bands made by Jennifer Meyer.

When asked about her and Justin Theroux's special day, she refused to divulge any details, coyly telling Entertainment Tonight: "We had the beautiful luxury of having a beautiful private moment and I’m going to be selfish and keep it that way!"

Jennifer's engagement rumours

© Taylor Hill Jennifer modelled a pear-cut diamond at the Critics Choice Awards in 2024

Six years after her second divorce, Jennifer sparked rumours by accessorising her black ensemble with a pear-shaped diamond at the Critics Choice Awards in 2024, followed by another dazzling diamond ring at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024.

Her outing comes after she stated she has not ruled out marriage. "Never say never, but I don’t have any interest," she told Allure in 2022.

© Getty Images The Friends star sported a diamond ring at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2024

"I’d love a relationship. There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

The Horrible Bosses star described her previous marriage as "very successful" to ELLE magazine in 2018.

SHOP: 16 best diamond engagement rings for 2024: From oval to princess cuts