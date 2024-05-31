Justin Bieber gifts pregnant wife Hailey a dazzling new diamond ring worth $1.5million

In a beautiful and intimate ceremony earlier this month, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey celebrated not only their love but also an exciting new chapter in their lives.

The couple renewed their vows in Hawaii, revealing that they are expecting their first child together.

Hailey, 27, has since been seen flaunting a dazzling new diamond ring, a gift from Justin to commemorate their vow renewal.

The stunning ring, which now adorns her wedding finger, has replaced her original $600,000 engagement ring, which she has moved to her little finger on her other hand.

Hailey now sports a third diamond ring, which is believed to be worth around $1.5million

Alongside this new piece, Hailey also sports an elegant eternity wedding ring that perfectly matches Justin's band.

Tiffany & Co. has confirmed that they were behind the couple's Forever bands, which feature a full circle of diamonds that shimmered in the light as the couple lovingly cradled Hailey's growing baby bump.

Fans were treated to a closer look at Hailey's new bling on social media, where her original engagement ring is now prominently displayed on her little finger.

Diamond expert Maxwell Stone commented on the dazzling addition to Hailey's collection, saying, "When Hailey and Justin got engaged in 2018, we were mesmerized by her oval-shaped diamond ring.

"With an estimated carat weight of 6-10, I valued it at approximately $500,000. In 2022, Hailey opted for a more modest style with a 2-carat cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting, valued at around $15,000.

Hailey's expecting her first child

“Now, Hailey is flaunting a third ring, which she received from Justin to celebrate their vow renewal. This sparkler boasts a massive 12-carat oval cut diamond in a solitaire setting on a yellow gold band, worth an estimated $1.5 million."

The couple's joyous news comes after Hailey returned to YouTube following a three-month hiatus, during which she announced her pregnancy.

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber kiss

The model, who is six months along, radiated with a pregnancy glow in her latest makeup tutorial video. "I haven't made a video like this in a while. I'm excited to be back," she shared with her viewers.

Starting with a fresh face, Hailey showcased her natural beauty before completing a dewy blush makeup look using products from her Rhodes skincare and makeup range. Fans couldn't help but gush over Hailey's radiant appearance, with comments like, "Our girl is glowing!" and "Such natural beauty! She has that pregnant glow!"

Speculation about the baby's name has been rampant among fans and social media users, with a particularly amusing theory suggesting the name "Emory Bieber."

This name, which Selena Gomez once mentioned as her dream baby name, has sparked playful suggestions online. "Hailey should name the child Emory just for fun," one fan posted, while another said, "Wouldn't it be funny if Hailey named her kid Emory?"

Justin and Hailey's relationship has been a whirlwind romance. The couple, who dated briefly in their youth, reconnected and married in 2018 after Justin's final breakup with Selena Gomez.

Hailey is already six months pregnant

Despite the past, Justin and Hailey have built a strong, supportive partnership, now looking forward to becoming parents.

The couple's vow renewal in Hawaii was a picture-perfect moment. Hailey announced her pregnancy in a heartwarming video, debuting her baby bump in a custom Saint Laurent lace wedding dress by Anthony Vaccarello, complete with a flowing veil.

The outdoor ceremony was filled with love and celebration, as the couple shared a sweet kiss, with Hailey proudly displaying her new diamond ring.

Both Justin and Hailey wore Tiffany Forever bands, crafted from platinum and encrusted with diamonds, to mark their vow renewal.

The ceremony was intimate, with Justin capturing the moment on video, featuring a new track by the Grammy winner. The video showed Justin, casually dressed in a backwards cap, bomber jacket, and jeans, filming Hailey as she lovingly cradled her bump.