Scarlett Johansson looks radiant as she enjoys red carpet date night with husband Colin Jost

The stars of Fly Me to the Moon are ready to embark on a cinematic journey that promises both romance and laughter.

On Monday Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum graced the red carpet at the world premiere of their much-anticipated movie at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

The dazzling duo was joined by Scarlett’s husband, Colin Jost, as they celebrated the release of the romantic comedy, set to hit theaters on July 12.

In Fly Me to the Moon, Channing, 44, portrays Cole Davis, a character tasked with orchestrating a fake moon landing after the White House deems NASA's 1969 mission too critical to risk failure.

Scarlett, 39, stars as Kelly Jones, a savvy marketing expert working to revamp NASA's public image.

To mark the occasion, Channing looked dapper in a two-piece navy blue pinstripe suit paired with sleek black dress shoes.

© Michael Loccisano (L-R) Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson enjoy date night

Scarlett turned heads in a custom Prada ensemble, featuring a faille vichy top and skirt with crystal embroidery trim and silver leather sandals.

Her summer-inspired outfit was complemented by sparkling, round dangle drop earrings, a loose ponytail, soft pink blush, and a rose-tinted lip.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

Colin, 42, opted for a more laid-back look, donning a light blue button-up tee under a navy Prada mohair suit, finished off with white sneakers. The couple's chemistry and stylish appearances were a highlight of the evening.

In an interview with People in April, Scarlett shared her thoughts on working with Channing for the first time. "Channing is such an easy-going actor, good-spirited and professional. Falling in love with him onscreen was pretty easy. He’s such a likable person," she revealed. "Kelly and Cole are such opposites. It was fun to play that dynamic with Channing."

© Michael Loccisano Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson walk hand in hand at the premiere

Beyond acting, Scarlett also took on the role of producer for the film. She described her character, Kelly, as a "very modern woman living in a time where women were often underestimated." She added, "She uses that to her advantage and is always a few steps ahead."

Director Greg Berlanti, known for his work on Love, Simon, praised the synergy between Scarlett and Channing.

© Michael Loccisano Scarlett looked radiant

"Scarlett and Channing had never done a film together, and I'm sure audiences will want them to do many more after this one," he said. "They're each individually a dream, both personally and professionally. They have the rarest of gifts with comedy and drama."

"Watching them act together was like watching two great rockstars do a duet for the first time," Greg continued. "From rehearsal through the end of shooting, working with the two of them was one of the great pinch-me moments of my life."

Scarlett and Colin's love story began in 2017, sparking romance rumors after SNL's season 42 finale party in May, shortly after she hosted the show for the fifth time.

The couple quietly tied the knot in 2020 and surprised fans in August 2021 with the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy named Cosmo. Scarlett is also a proud mother to her daughter Rose, who will turn ten in August, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.