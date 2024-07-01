NCIS' Mark Harmon and wife Pam Dawber twin in white for rare sun-soaked outing

Mark Harmon and his wife Pam Dawber keep their romance and family life under wraps, having been together since 1987 and welcomed two sons.

However, the actors, both 72, were spotted looking their youthful best earlier this week for an outing in Santa Monica, California, a rare sighting for the usually private Pam.

The couple were happily seen strolling through a flea market in the coastal city, smiling as they walked about together and explored the market, with Pam seen trying on coats and excitedly browsing the racks.

The pair also unintentionally matched with their outfits, with the NCIS star sporting a white polo tee, navy blue shorts, flip-flops, and a visor. His wife wore the same color combo of white and blue, opting for a white sheer lace blouse with blue high-waisted jeans, and a straw Panama hat.

Pam has shied away from the spotlight in recent years, with her last acting role being in 2021, when she appeared for a seven-episode stint on NCIS alongside her husband as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

The Mork & Mindy star last made a red carpet appearance in 2015 at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Los Angeles Big Bash Gala. Pam and Mark are the parents of sons Sean, 36, who is also an actor and will co-produce NCIS: Origins with his dad, and Ty, who turned 32 last week.

© GARRETT PRESS/ MEGA Mark and Pam were seen strolling through a flea market in Santa Monica

In an interview with People, Mark opened up about how he first met and went out with Pam nearly four decades ago, when a friend wanted to set them up via a group date and he objected to the idea.

"I said, 'Can I just call? Can I get a number and just cold call?' And so I did. I got the number, and I called, and I got an answering machine," he revealed, although as it turns out, the direct approach worked even better.

© GARRETT PRESS/ MEGA The appearance was a rare one for Pam, who looked as chic as ever in a white blouse and jeans

"And I started to leave a message that said, 'We don't have to all go out. We could get a cup of coffee or something.' And then she was monitoring and she picked up. We went out that night and we're together ever since."

When asked what he considered to be the secret to their relationship, the Freaky Friday star confessed: "I have no secret! We laugh. You got to laugh, and you got to talk and communicate."

© Getty Images The couple, who have been married since 1987, rarely make red carpet appearances together

"That's the fun part. Do we sit and talk about it? No. Maybe you just get fortunate and find the right one. We share many things and yet we're really different."

While deeming his wife to be a welcome "constant" in his life, he also took the time to praise their sons for coming into their own as members of the entertainment industry, whether it's acting, producing, or screenwriting for Ty.

© CBS Photo Archive The two were also co-stars for seven episodes of NCIS in 2021

"I'm proud of our boys," Mark gushed. "They understand the work ethic and they're very different." In fact, Sean played a younger version of Mark's character Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS as well.