Lindsay Lohan's fans say the same thing as she cozies up to husband Bader Shammas in photos from lavish 38th birthday party

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 38th birthday last week on July 2, and marked the occasion with an intimate but certifiably luxe affair.

The actress, who is back to work filming the long-awaited sequel to her 2003 hit Freaky Friday, spent the special day with friends and family in California.

A party was hosted by Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas at Beverly Hills hotspot Il Cielo, an Italian fine dining restaurant, which included several of their close friends, plus Lindsay's siblings Dakota and Aliana.

The star shared several photos from the affair, which included a custom menu that served several Italian delights like insalata and branzino, plus many photos of the actress sweetly cozying up to her husband of two years.

"Cakes and candles," she captioned the photos, which had many fans raving over how beautiful she looked. Lindsay wore a dazzling black mini dress with her strawberry blonde locks styled into waves.

"You are glowing. It's wonderful to see, and thank you for sticking around for us!" one of her fans gushed, with another adding: "She is lindsay lohan and she IS the moment," and a third saying: "Can we just take a second and bow down to the queen, Lindsay looks amazing!"

One of her friends also shared a look at the birthday cake on Instagram, a tall funfetti cake covered in pink frosting with "Happy birthday Lindsay" in white frosting, plus two rows of candles, some colorful and small, and another row of tall pink sparklers.

Both Aliana and Dakota shared sweet tributes to their older sister on her special day last week, with her sister, who has appeared in her recent Netflix flicks Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, sharing several photos of theirs.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @lindsaylohan May all the beautiful miracles continue on for you, all your wishes come true. Always and forever, I love you."

Dakota, who turned 28 himself on June 16, also included a pair of selfies and wrote a lengthy message for his sister. "Happy birthday Lin. You're the most caring and loving person I have ever met."

"I'm so grateful the universe gave back to you and understood how much you care and give to everyone. I hope you realize how much you mean to everyone and selfishly how much you mean to me and have changed my life."

He concluded: "You'll always be my best friend and inspiration because you're the strongest person I will have ever met. Love you beyond I can ever tell you through words."

It's been a month full of birthdays in the Lohan household, though, as Bader turned 37 the day after Dakota. Lindsay shared a post in honor of her husband, writing: "Happy Birthday to my incredible husband. I love you more than words can express!"

"I am so grateful for you. You are the most amazing man, father, husband, son and brother. To all of the beautiful years filled with good health, happiness and love to come. I love you I love you I love you. Happy Birthday!" And later this month, their son Luai will also celebrate his big first birthday.