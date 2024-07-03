Lauren Sanchez pours her curves into low-cut dress during luxury vacation with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez is enjoying her eighth luxury vacation this year with her fiancé Jeff Bezos – and she certainly has the summer wardrobe to match.

The 54-year-old is currently soaking up the sun in Greece onboard the Amazon founder's $500 million superyacht, and on Tuesday, she shared a new photo taken during their latest adventure.

Lauren looked gorgeous wearing a yellow and white Dolce & Gabbana dress that showcased her ample cleavage and skimmed her curves.

She appeared relaxed and refreshed as she lounged in an outdoor seating area while holding a glass of orange Aperol spritz.

Teasing her summer drink of choice, she captioned the beautiful photo: "Don't they say an Aperol a day keeps the doctor away?"

Lauren and Jeff have been island hopping across Greece for over two weeks but have been living on his 127-meter yacht, Koru.

The impressive vessel was made in 2021 in the Netherlands, and it is renowned as the world's tallest sailing yacht with three massive 229-foot masts.

The twin-engine and twin-propellor boat has an array of luxurious features inside and out. There are two on-deck pools, an outdoor dining area, and a hot tub. There's another dining space inside, as well as a bar.

Other swanky features include a cinema and spacious meeting rooms – making the boat perfect for business and pleasure.

According to The New York Times, when Koru sails it is trailed by Abeona, a 246-foot support vessel. This separate boat can be used to hold jet skis, extra food and has a helicopter landing pad on the top, for jet-set access.

Jeff proposed on the yacht back in May 2023 with a stunning diamond ring estimated to be worth $3.5 million.

Looking back at the moment Jeff surprised her with her engagement ring, Lauren confessed she was more than bowled over, telling Vogue: "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit."

However, they haven't made plans for their big day, with Lauren previously admitting: "We're still thinking about the wedding… What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?"

The couple took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

At the time, he tweeted about his divorce: "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.

"We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners and ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."

He concluded: "Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

Lauren was also amid a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick Whitesell. She has two children from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.