Emily Blunt is sensational in ultimate white power suit moment that Meghan Markle would adore

Emily Blunt has rocked a second sensational power suit in 24 hours and we think we may love this one even more than the last. The Oppenheimer actress, 40, arrived at the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday night in an ice queen goes-to-work moment that we just couldn't get enough of, and we are sure a certain royal would also agree that she nailed it.

The Devil Wears Prada actress was seen stepping onto the red carpet of the prestigious TV and film awards wearing a gorgeous double-breasted white cape that had all the structure and chic quality of an oversized blazer. The piece featured boxy shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, and one covered button keeping the piece together. She styled the unusual take on a workwear staple with a hidden V-neck top that had a sheer barely-there panel with a rounded neck to offer the piece a sense of security when Emily stepped out.

© Getty Emily Blunt attended the AFI Awards

The A Quiet Place star teamed the piece with a pair of cigarette suit pants in the same light hue that grazed the ankle. Accessorizing the look was a pair of nude pointed-toe stilettos in a sheer patterned material. Emily also added a box clutch bag that looked like a mini briefcase with a monogrammed print and gold hardware. We loved how Emily tied the gold details of her clutch into her coordinating gold glimmering rings and oversized statement gold earrings.

© Getty Emily's suit had an unusual silhouette

As she so often does, Emily wore her makeup in a natural style with stylish accents. The Pain Hustlers star's milky complexion looked lit from within and she wore a mid-toned opaque nude lip and plenty of mascara to accentuate her greeny-blue eyes. Her highlighted blonde hair was tied in a voluminous ponytail to amplify the elevated workwear aesthetic.

We can imagine that Meghan Markle would adore Emily's suit moment. The royal, 42, was seen wearing a similar look to an Invictus Games friends and family reception hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence at Zuiderpark in 2022. Prince Harry's wife styled a double-breasted white blazer with matching pants and neutral pointed-toe stilettos, much like Emily, and even added a white bag with gold hardware. Meghan wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a delicate gold hand chain bracelet.

© Getty Meghan rocked a white suit in 2022

The mother-of-two was seen posing with an array of A-listers. She stood for a photograph with Barbie star Margot Robbie who took a blazer look to a different place. The Australian actress styled a cropped red blazer with black piping with a black mini skirt, black strappy heels, and a Chanel waist chain. Barbie director Greta Gerwig wore a checked double-breasted version with black pants, a blue crisp shirt, and a black tie. Emily was also seen catching up with her Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr.

© Getty Emily wore the same suit as Lenny's

Just 24 hours before, Emily was spotted wearing another modern take on a power suit when she made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing a cropped black blazer and matching pants that were sown together to form a stylish jumpsuit. She once again wore her hair up, favoring a bun on this occasion, and worked the piece which featured waist-cutouts to perfection. The actress joked with the show's host about how she had rocked the same piece that Lenny Kravitz had worn to the Golden Globes earlier in the week.

She said: "I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes, I'd already pre-planned this for your show and I thought, 'Do you know what, I'm still going to wear it'."