Beyoncé is a vision in white tux as she make surprise visit to Hamptons record store

Beyoncé looked like an absolute vision as she treated fans to a delightful surprise during a recent visit to Innersleeve Records in Amagansett, New York.

The iconic singer was dressed in an all-white ensemble that exuded elegance and sophistication.

The superstar sported a chic white suit paired with a white cowboy hat and clear lucite bangle bracelets.

Her nearly sheer suit pants, adorned with a tuxedo stripe down the side, added a touch of allure. To complete her glamorous look, Beyoncé wore a long, wavy platinum blonde wig, which perfectly complemented her radiant complexion.

The 42-year-old Single Ladies singer took time to personally sign copies of her latest record, Cowboy Carter, and handed them out to her delighted fans.

In an Instagram Reel, Beyoncé draped herself dramatically over a record display featuring her new country album.

© Instagram Beyonce is a vision in a white tux

The Instagram slideshow, set to her song "Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix)," offered a rapid-fire glimpse into her visit to the charming rural record store.

This visit was part of the pop icon's Record Store Circuit event, which she announced on Instagram last Friday.

© Instagram Beyonce makes a surprise visit to record store

The Irreplaceable hitmaker is making stops in Austin, Houston, and Atlanta, in addition to her day in the Hamptons, much to the excitement of her fans across the country.

There have been whispers that Queen Bey was in talks to join the illustrious list of performers with a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

However, negotiations reportedly fell through when the James Dolan-owned venue couldn’t accommodate a two-week shutdown for her rehearsals, according to the New York Post.

Beyonce delighted fans as she signed copies of her latest album

The venue's management deemed the financial hit too significant to justify. Additionally, Beyoncé's team requested $10 million to kickstart the production, similar to the amount U2 received to open the Sphere.

Despite this setback, the Crazy in Love songstress is now reportedly in discussions with MGM Grand for a potential residency of 100 shows over four years.

© Instagram Beyonce in the Hamptons

Earlier this month, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, couldn't contain her pride as she took to Instagram to gush over her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who won the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards. "Congratulations my Blue Blue!" Tina wrote. "I marvel at your talent, your beauty, your intelligence, but I am most proud of your kindness and down-to-earth attitude."

In a heartwarming post, Tina shared a photo of Blue Ivy and praised her for being "never attention-seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time." She continued, "Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years. But you are self-taught. One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do."

Tina went on to highlight Blue Ivy's numerous talents and achievements: "You play sports, play the piano, dance like a pro in front of 80k people. Paint like a fine artist, draw so well, sing so beautifully (voice like an angel)."

She proudly noted Blue Ivy's voice work in an award-winning, best-selling children's book, her upcoming role in the blockbuster movie Lion King, and her status as one of the youngest recipients of a Grammy Award. "And you turned only 12 years old a few months ago," Tina added.

Concluding her heartfelt tribute, Tina acknowledged the challenges Blue Ivy faces from those envious of her success but commended her resilience. "In true Carter/Knowles/Beyoncé tradition, it just motivates you to keep it moving. Congratulations BC, you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET for this honor," she finished.