Tina Knowles, 70, could be Beyonce's sister in ageless photo

At 70 years old, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles is looking better than ever, proving that she never seems to age in a striking new selfie shared on Instagram.

Tina paid tribute to her hairstylist and makeup artist in the caption of her photo, simply tagging her glam squad without explanation of what she'd got dolled up for.

The comments rolled in, with Beyonce's Destiny's Child bandmate and cousin Kelly Rowland commenting: "Gorgeous ma!!!! STUNNING!!!!" while a friend of the momager added: "This took my breath away!"

© Instagram Tina Knowles looked ageless in a new selfie

Tina certainly looks sensational in the photo, with her hair teased into ringlets and sultry eye makeup making the most of her piercing hazel eyes.

The 70-year-old's hairstylist explained how he created the look using Beyonce's haircare range, Cecred. "I define @mstinaknowles curls with a tiny rod iron. My favorite products for this summer curly hair Cecred Moisture Sealing Lotion and Cecred Nourishing Hair Oil."

As for her makeup, it was done by celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama, who regularly works with Beyonce and the Kardashian sisters as well as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

It's no surprise Tina loves Beyonce's haircare range – she is also the vice chairwoman of the brand, which makes sense as in another life, she was a hairstylist and owner of one of Houston's most popular salons.

Tina Knowles knows a lot about hair

Of the launch of Cecred, Tina told Today that she and Bey have been dreaming about this "passion project" for years.

SEE: Beyonce's sweetest moments with doppelganger daughter Blue Ivy, 12

"When I had a hair salon back in the day, I would mix all these concoctions together. I mixed very high-tech science products with natural ingredients and things that I knew that hair needs. So this was a long time coming."

Tine shared that Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter inherited her love of hair styling, revealing: "Blue is just a little hairstylist herself! She loves it, she's so creative. I'm always doing little tricks with her hair. Being in this family, you don't have a choice.

DISCOVER: Beyoncé reveals her exact haircare routine - and it may surprise you

"I want [my grandchildren] to understand self-care, how to take care of yourself and devote that undivided time to yourself," she added.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Blue Ivy with her mom Tina Knowles

While Tina still tends to Blue's hair, she did add that she has no say in Beyonce's hair while on tour, revealing: "No, she's got it. She's got great people around her for hair. What I do consult on is the wardrobe and picking the stylists. Dealing with the wardrobe is something I still really, really enjoy."

We love a family affair!