Beyonce's tiny denim micro shorts are a vintage Daisy Duke homage

Beyoncé is taking us on a wild ride back to the early 2000s with her rodeo-chic vibes.

In her latest Instagram spree, Queen Bey, aka Cowboy Carter, dazzled in a Western-inspired outfit, featuring some denim mini shorts and a boho vintage coat.

The barely-there denim hotpants are a nod to another southern belle, Daisy Duke. The iconic sex symbol from Dukes of Hazzard and her signature look of short, tight denim shorts became legendary, and Beyoncé rocked them with aplomb.

© @beyonce/Instagram The singer wore iconic Daisy Dukes

A tan printed jacket from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2002 runway completed the look, styled by Shiona Turini, The floor-length coat is dripping in Boho flair, boasting cheetah print and animal motifs.

Beyoncé kept the cowgirl coded look sleek, wearing the coat solo and cinching the low neckline with a thin brown belt. She turned up the sass with a wide-brim cowboy hat and aviator shades. To top it off, she strutted in western-inspired lace-up boots from Sonora, cementing her Cowboy Carter persona. The next time you doubt that micro-shorts can be high-fashion, think again. Beyoncé has masterfully taught us all how to unleash our inner cowgirl.

© @beyonce/Instagram The fashion set is reviving the 'cowgirl' trend for 2024

The 42-year-old superstar is owning her cowgirl era. Last month, the Texas Hold 'Em singer wowed everyone posing inside an airport hangar in a red, white, and blue outfit. Her legs were showcased in glittery blue denim mini shorts, paired with a printed white tee, a vintage Linea Pelle belt, and a red and blue suede jacket adorned with white fringe and stars. A cowboy hat and American flag-themed ankle boots completed the look.

These Instagram posts marked Beyoncé's return to social media after a week-long hiatus, following the release of her epic country-inspired album in March. And we’re here for every stylish moment. Beyoncé's ranch-inspired style transformation has been a smash hit, much like her venture into country music.