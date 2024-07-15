Matlock’s Kathy Bates showcases incredible weightloss and youthful new look in stunning outing

Kathy Bates made a dazzling return to the spotlight, debuting her new look at the Matlock Q&A event held in Pasadena over the weekend.

The 75-year-old actress stunned attendees with her slim figure and radiant appearance, having shed over 60 pounds. Dressed in a tailored suit that highlighted her impressive transformation, Kathy's smooth and youthful complexion was also on full display.

The event, which celebrated the upcoming CBS reboot of the iconic legal drama Matlock, saw Kathy stepping into the role of Madeline Matlock, a character sure to captivate audiences.

The original series, which starred Andy Griffith as Ben Matlock, holds a cherished place in television history, and Kathy's involvement in the reboot promises to bring a fresh yet nostalgic charm to the show.

Kathy Bates stars in new CBS drama, Matlock

In a previous interview with Extra, Kathy shared the journey behind her remarkable weight loss. Confronted with Type Two Diabetes, a condition prevalent in her family, she made a decisive change to her lifestyle.

"I was facing diabetes — it runs in my family — and I really didn’t want to live with that," she revealed to Extra. Determined to avoid the health challenges associated with the disease, Kathy adopted a new mindset towards her well-being.

© NBC Kathy Bates back in 2012

"[I'm] in the best health I’ve been in years and I’m so grateful — it’s a miracle," Kathy expressed, her gratitude evident. She attributed her weight loss success to mindful eating, describing a simple yet effective technique.

"After you eat for 20-30 minutes, you experience an involuntary sigh. It’s communication between stomach and brain telling you you had enough… and what I discovered is if you listen to that sigh and push that plate away for just five minutes, you realize you’re satisfied and you don’t have to eat more," she explained.

Kathy's health journey also includes managing lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling in limbs due to excess fluid from inflamed tissue.

This common post-cancer side effect has been part of her life since battling cancer twice. First diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer in 2003, she fought the disease with chemotherapy. In 2012, doctors found a tumor in her left breast, leading to a mastectomy.

© Gregg DeGuire Kathy Bates at the CBS fall schedule celebration held at Paramount Studio

Despite these challenges, Kathy's weight loss has significantly alleviated her lymphedema symptoms. "I’ve lost a lot of weight and it’s really helped with my symptoms. I just still have to wear compression sleeves or guard against bug bites because that can lead to sepsis," she added..

Kathy’s role in the Matlock reboot marks a significant achievement, especially in an industry where ageism remains a challenge.

© NBC Kathy had to make lifestyle changes after suffering from diabetes

"A woman my age would never have such a role, ever," said Kathy, who also played a lawyer in NBC's short-lived "Harry's Law." "The complexity; the writing. A lot of ageism exists, and I've only been interested in doing the best work I can possibly do."

Set to premiere in October, the new Matlock series is eagerly anticipated.