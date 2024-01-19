Isla Fisher is all legs in her most revealing dress yet – best photos

Isla Fisher had viewers not knowing where to look when she made a jaw-dropping appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday.

The 47-year-old rocked one of her most revealing outfits yet, wearing a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline that drew all eyes to her exposed chest.

The daring outfit also boasted ruffled detailing on the hem and accentuated Isla's tiny waist and toned legs, which looked never-ending in a pair of sheer tights and towering stiletto heels.

Isla looked gorgeous for her appearance, wearing her fiery red hair in a half-up 'do with bouncy curls cascading down her chest.

Enhancing her megawatt smile with glossy pink lips, she kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of chunky gold pendant earrings.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Isla put on a busty display in her outfit

The actress was on the show to promote the second season of the Peacock mystery series, Wolf Like Me.

The show is set in suburban Australia, and season one followed Gary – played by Josh Gad – and Mary – played by Isla – getting to know each other after a car crash involving Josh's fictional eleven-year-old daughter, who is played by Ariel Donoghue.

Season two sees them navigating the next phase of their relationship, which includes Mary's pregnancy and the birth of their wolf child.

© NBC Isla looked sensational in her plunging black mini dress

Isla has been busy with promotional duties this week. As well as her appearance on the Late Show with Seth Meyers, she has also visited the Today show and The Drew Barrymore Show.

For each stop, the Australian star looked incredible. For Today, she wore a navy dress with floral embroidery, and on Drew's show, she opted for chic green pants with a white shirt and sleeveless sweater.

© Getty Images Isla is promoting the second season of Wolf Like Me

Isla's incredible physique is the result of a balanced diet and staying active – although she's the first to admit that she hates the gym.

Instead, she prefers swimming with her children, Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and Montgomery, eight, - whom she shares with her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen – and hiking near her home in Perth in her native Australia.

She also practices yoga as she loves the "mind-body experience" she gets, especially after a busy day.

© NBC Isla's legs looked never-ending in her stiletto heels

"When you're really focused on your breathing, you're able to clear your head, and all the worries of everyday life go out the window," she previously said.

Isla also credited yoga with sculpting her body, particularly her bottom. "Every woman likes her tush in jeans when she's worked on it a little more!" she joked.

When it comes to her diet, Isla once confessed that she "eats like a seagull" but is mindful about what she puts into her body.

© Getty Images Isla looked pretty in a floral dress for the Today show

"Usually, I'll grab whatever the other people in my house don't want, which is anything from spare carrots to nuts and leftover pasta," she told The Sun.

"I have a giant bag of cashew nuts at all times in case I need a quick snack, too," she added.

No matter what she's eating, the Confessions of a Shopaholic star tries to keep a positive attitude about her appearance.

© Getty Images Isla and Sacha have been married for almost 22 years

"For me, so much about life is acceptance. You can look in the mirror and find a million things wrong with yourself," she said.

"Or you can look in the mirror and think, 'I feel good, I have my health, and I'm so blessed.'

She added: "That's the way I choose to look at it. I don't need to be perfect. I'm doing just fine."

