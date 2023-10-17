All we know about Eric Christian Olsen's new chapter following end of NCIS: LA

The 2023/2024 TV season looks dramatically different in the wake of this summer's WGA and SAG strikes but one television series that NCIS fans can look forward to is the new series Matlock, executive produced by none other than NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen.

Here is all we know about the upcoming series...

Is there going to be a Matlock reboot?

© Brooke Palmer Kathy Bates stars as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock in the new drama series, MATLOCK

Yes. CBS revealed the news in 2022, sharing that Eric would be one of the executive producers. But unlike the classic show, which focused on murder cases, the new series will revolve around corporate crimes.

What is the new Matlock series?

The synopsis reads: "After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock, played by Academy & Emmy Award Winner Kathy Bates, rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name."

© CBS Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter will also star in Matlock

Is Kathy Bates the new Matlock?

Yes! Oscar and Golden Globe winner Kathy Bates will star as the titular character.

Who is starring in the new Matlock?

© Brooke Palmer Kathy, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis will work together to solve cases in Matlock

Alongside Kathy will be Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis and David del Rio as her fellow lawyers – some of whom are not happy to have a lawyer who has' practiced in over three decades working alongside them.

Where can I watch Matlock 2023?

The new series was expected to air this September on Sunday nights on CBS but the strikes have forced all networks and streaming services to push back their plans. It is thought Matlock may now air in Spring 2024.

Where is the new Matlock streaming?

It will air live on CBS and then is expected to be available on Paramount+.

What was the last Matlock show?

The original Matlock series starred Andy Griffith as Ben Matlock, a lawyer known for confronting perpetrators in dramatic courtroom scenes that would often lead to their acquittal. It ran between 1986 and 1995 and aired on NBC and later CBS.

© NBC Andy Griffith as Benjamin Matlock

Is the new Matlock related to the old Matlock?

No, there is no connection between Madeline Matlock and Ben Matlock.

Is there a trailer for Matlock?

Will there be a full series of Matlock?

Eric shared the news in May 2023 that CBS had ordered a full series for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

Eric is an executive producer on the upcoming series, alongside actress Kathy, and Eric's NCIS co-stars were quick to congratulate the star when he revealed the news on social media. Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the original NCIS series, shared a trailer for the show on his Instagram Stories, and added: "Congrats @ericcolsen!! Can't wait to see it!"

Renée Felice Smith, who plays Nell Jones in the Los Angeles spin-off series, also posted the trailer, writing: "My friend @ericcolsen's new show MATLOCK starring the one and only Kathy Bates was just picked up and I'm over here celebrating this HUGE WIN!"

© CBS Photo Archive Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA

Why did NCIS end?

While CBS has not disclosed a specific reason why the NCIS spin-off show came to an end after its 14th season, reports state that it could be due to budget limits.

Deadline shared at the time of the cancellation that it "should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending".