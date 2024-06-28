Melissa McCarthy showcases her incredible weight loss in waist-cinching black dress

Melissa McCarthy dazzled in Hollywood on Thursday, showcasing her stunning figure in a glamorous black tea-length dress.

The 5ft2in star was spotted heading into El Capitan Entertainment Center to pre-tape her 15th appearance on the popular talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 53-year-old actress and producer, known for her role in the hit musical Suffs, looked radiant and confident as she arrived.

The rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation that Melissa might be the latest celebrity to try Ozempic.

Even Barbra Streisand has commented on Melissa's impressive transformation. While flattered by the attention, Melissa has not addressed the rumors directly.

Melissa McCarthy turns heads during walk down NYC

She has previously spoken about her weight loss journey, having shed a significant amount of weight back in 2016.

Melissa revealed that she once lost 70lbs after going on an all-liquid diet for four months while starring in Gilmore Girls. Reflecting on that experience, she told People in 2011, "I'd never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time."

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Melissa McCarthy arrives at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Melissa's latest look featured a black dress adorned with rosettes on the bust and sleeves, paired with patent leather slingbacks.

She added a touch of her signature quirkiness with a $498 Kate Spade 'Slice 3D Pizza Box Top-handle Bag.' Her Brigitte Bardot-inspired bouffant, courtesy of hairstylist Mark Townsend, and flawless makeup by Afton Williams, completed her stunning ensemble.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Melissa looked incredible in waist-cinching black dress

With Jimmy Kimmel on summer vacation, guest host Martin Short stepped in to take over the show. He delighted the audience by transforming into his outrageous Hollywood reporter character, Jiminy Glick, for the entire episode.

Melissa was game for the wild ride, engaging in a hilarious back-and-forth with the fat suit-clad comedian. She playfully pretended to have had a one-night stand with Jiminy years earlier, reminiscing, "I just thought you needed clean towels."

© Instagram Melissa with guest host Martin Short

Jiminy, ever the provocateur, didn't hold back. He hilariously dry-humped Melissa twice during the segment and made several cheeky attempts to grab her breasts and kiss her. Melissa, ever the comedic genius, quipped, "How have you not been just sued? I can also smell the lawsuit."

The interview was a riot, with Jiminy accusing Melissa of various outlandish things, including having his love child Trenton, maintaining a no-tip policy, and being a flat Earther. Melissa took it all in stride, jokingly replying, "I couldn't feel it so I'm not sure. I thought it might have been inverted, but I couldn't get a visual."

Jiminy also inquired about Melissa's mystery role in the fourth season of Hulu's hit series, Only Murders in the Building.

Melissa hinted at some behind-the-scenes drama, saying, "Almost everybody was great," while pointedly looking at Martin Short.

© Instagram Melissa and Martin have fun on the couch

The new season is set to revolve around the murder of Charles-Haden Savage's stunt double, Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, and the Hollywood movie adaptation of their hit podcast.

The star-studded season four cast includes Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. It promises to be another thrilling installment of the critically acclaimed series.

On a personal note, Melissa and her husband of 18 years, Ben Falcone, co-founded On the Day Productions in 2013.

The talented duo, who met during their time at The Groundlings in Illinois, are proud parents of two daughters, 17-year-old Vivian and 14-year-old Georgette.

Their strong partnership, both personally and professionally, continues to thrive, making them one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.