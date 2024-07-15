Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale turn heads as they enjoy sweet moment at Wimbledon

Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale had an absolute blast at the Wimbledon Championships over the weekend, delighting onlookers with their animated interactions in the prestigious Royal Box.

Hugh, 55, and Kate, 50, were seen embracing warmly and sharing whispers, their easy camaraderie lighting up the event.

The Wolverine star, who recently parted ways with his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, couldn't hide his joy as he enjoyed the match with his Van Helsing co-star.

Hugh exuded timeless elegance, donning a sleek designer navy suit complemented by a crisp white dress shirt and a blue tie.

His stylish aviator sunglasses and freshly styled jet-black hair added to his dapper appearance.

Kate, on the other hand, stole the show in a striking cream power suit, perfectly paired with a figure-hugging black top.

The London-born actress accessorized with chic sunglasses, a sophisticated black headpiece, and statement earrings.

Her wavy brunette locks cascaded around her shoulders, and her natural beauty was highlighted with a light layer of nude makeup.

Adding a playful touch to her ensemble, Kate wore a giant bow in her hair and Christian Dior sunglasses, exuding Hollywood glamour. She appeared in high spirits, laughing and enjoying the company of her handsome former co-star.

Hugh described working with Kate as “the most fun I’ve ever had on set”.

“It's easy to be nice around good people. We had a great time. We really did. I think it was the most fun I've ever had on a set,” he said.

Hugh's split from Deborra-Lee last September came as a surprise to many, as the couple had been married for nearly three decades. In a heartfelt statement, Hugh shared that they had separated "to pursue our individual growth."

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.”

Now back in the spotlight, Hugh has returned to his iconic role as Wolverine for the latest Deadpool film, recently shot in London.

The Australian actor is set to reprise the role that catapulted him to fame in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.