Kate Beckinsale, 50, causes a stir in tiny orange bikini as she displays heartfelt tattoos

Kate Beckinsale has never been one to shy away from making a bold fashion statement, whether she's dazzling on the red carpet or turning heads with her chic at-home looks.

The 50-year-old actress recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of sultry swimsuit photos that showcased her impeccable style and enviable physique.

In the captivating photos, the Underworld star donned a tiny orange bikini that highlighted her toned figure. One shot sees her striking a playful pose with her hands on her chest, while another captures her luxuriating in a hot tub with a stunning natural backdrop.

Her stylish look was completed with a large black bow in her hair, adding a touch of vintage glamour to her modern ensemble.

As well as showcasing her long, toned legs and defined abs, the bikini highlighted Kate's delicate tattoos peppered up her forearms, from bows to animal drawings and written messages.

Kate's skin glowed with a sun-kissed hue, perfectly complemented by her bronzed makeup and glossy, peachy lips.

The images, taken during a serene retreat, were captioned, "Found healing heaven bye," suggesting that Kate was enjoying a much-needed break.

However, her age-defying appearance sparked yet another round of speculation about her beauty regimen, with many wondering if she has turned to plastic surgery to maintain her youthful look.

Kate, known for her forthrightness, has addressed these rumors head-on multiple times. Following her appearance at the Kings Trust Gala in New York City, she felt compelled to revisit the topic. In a candid Instagram post, she shared clips that she estimated to be nearly 20 years apart to illustrate her point.

"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation, but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," she began.

"These videos might be 20 years apart – maybe more. Every time I post anything – and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 – I am accused of having had [unrecognizable] surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."

To further silence the skeptics, Kate categorically denied having undergone plastic surgery, even involving a professional plastic surgeon to verify her claims.

She expressed frustration that many of the negative comments seemed to come from other women, adding, "I'm not too concerned about aging – because I found my father dead at the age of 5, I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too, and went to emergency rooms often, and was almost, at that time of my life, completely [immobilized] by that anxiety."

In her detailed post, Kate also explained the changes in her appearance over the years. "As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK and was paler. I used to pluck the [expletive] out of my eyebrows, and I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy. I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons."