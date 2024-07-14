Julia Roberts cozies up to husband Danny Moder in a mini dress in new snap from Wimbledon

The celebrities descended upon the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon for the annual tennis tournament this year, with many an A-lister putting their fashion front and center.

Among them was Julia Roberts, who was spotted at the Championship match with husband Danny Moder on Sunday, July 14, where they saw Carlos Alcaraz beat out Novak Djokovic over three straight sets to retain his title in the Men's Singles matchups.

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, joined the likes of Zendaya, Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, and even Princess Kate and her daughter Princess Charlotte in the bleachers for Day 14 of the tournament.

Recommended video You may also like Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

She later shared a snap on Instagram from their day on the court, cozying up to her husband, who wore a sharp blue suit with a pair of shades, and one of their friends, athlete Gay Cobham.

Julia looked incredible in her Wimbledon fit, a Gucci ribbed white mini dress with red and white piping across the hem and collar, the kind of outfit that would make Tashi Duncan from Challengers proud.

She wore a pair of tennis bracelets and carried an orange gold-buckled bag. "An incredible day at Wimbledon!" she captioned the snap, and her niece Emma Roberts couldn't resist commenting: "My favorites!!!"

© Instagram Julia shared a photo of herself with her husband at the Wimbledon finals

The outing came just days after Julia and Danny celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, with the Pretty Woman star marking the occasion with an amorous throwback snap of theirs, and wrote: "TWENTY TWO YEARS."

LATEST: Julia Roberts' famous brother reveals why he 'can't talk about her' or his daughter Emma

Danny and Julia met on the set of The Mexican back in 2000. Both were in relationships at the time, as Julia was dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

© Getty Images The couple were seen getting cozy during the game

However, their respective relationships eventually fizzled out, and Julia and Danny found love with each other. A little over a year after they first met, Danny and Vera filed for divorce, and he wed the actress on July 4, 2002 at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

READ: How Julia Roberts' twins led her to repairing her estrangement with older brother Eric Roberts

During a recent interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, Julia opened up about her husband of over two decades being the "bedrock" of their family, adding: "He's our anchor and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship. I feel incredibly grateful for his presence in our lives."

© Getty Images They were seated in the Royal Box alongside other stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Cruise

She later jokingly added: "I'm not handing over all the credit. It's just that my understanding of a deeply felt life truly began with him." Julia also spoke about her evolving take on parenting her three kids with Danny, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 17.

MORE: Julia Roberts' 'towering' teen son Henry celebrates birthday, see rare photo

"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house, which is, you know, 'Are you getting enough sleep?' And 'You sound like you're sick.' And 'Are you drinking tea?' And 'Text me when you get home you get home (so) I can see that you're home safe and sound'."

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2000, when they were both in other relationships, but tied the knot in 2002

"And I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it's not eye-rolling and there's a huge amount of understanding."