Hugh Jackman leaves fans doing a double-take as he spills his beauty secrets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25:(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Hugh Jackman poses at the closing performance of "Alan Cumming is NOT Acting his Age!" on Broadway at Studio 54 on March 25, 2024 in New York City.

Hugh Jackman leaves fans doing a double-take as he spills his beauty secrets

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman took some well-deserved me time

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
52 minutes ago
Hugh Jackman always looks good, and now he's giving fans a brief glimpse and just what goes into keeping him looking so fresh all the time.

The Wolverine star took to Instagram to share a snap of himself with bronze gel pad masks underneath his eyes, as a way of banishing bags and tiredness. The actor, 55, seemed to be holding back a smile, which formed a thin line on his mouth, as he took the photo - clearly able to see the funny side of the photo. 

Hugh Jackman shows off his beauty secrets
Hugh Jackman shows off his beauty secrets

He captioned the photo: "This is 55", clearly referring to the things he does to keep himself looking sharp at his age. But his fans seemed to mistake the post as an acknowledgement of his birthday, which led to them wishing him a happy 55th. 

One person corrected them all, explaining: "It’s not his birthday yall his birthday is October 12."

Hugh Jackma on the poster for Deadpool & Wolverine

His fans still seemed to love the photo, wishing him well in his beauty routine. One person commented:  "Still handsome as ever", with another concurring: "you continue to be the best wine in the cellar!!!"

Blake and Ryan spent time with Hugh Jackman at the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023
Blake and Ryan spent time with Hugh Jackman at the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023

A third fan chimed in with a tip of their own: "Go old school Hugh: Haemorrhoid cream works wonders", caveating that they didn't mean the ointment before adding: "Ryan Reynolds probably has lots" as a joke.

A fourth added: "Eye masks are great! I use them and I’m 45."

Hugh seemed to be taking some well-deserved me time as he was on a promo tour for Deadpool and Wolverine with long time friend Ryan Reynolds, as they spent some time in South Korea together.

He took to Instagram to share that the duo had celebrated the second day of their promo tour with some baseball, writing: "Ending day 2 of the #deadpoolandwolverine promo tour in Korea with two of my best mates, watching baseball?! If this is a dream, I don’t want to wake up anytime soon."

