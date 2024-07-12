The old money handbag is all over Wimbledon: From Nicole Scherzinger and Isla Fisher to royalty

We don't know about you, but we are so obsessed with Wimbledon at the moment. The world famous tennis tournament has fast become THE place to be over the years, and it's quickly become synonymous with style.

© Getty Guests ejoying the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Strawberries, Pimm's, sunshine and what you wear to watch the tennis are big news. The royal family arguably set a precedent in dressing super smart for the games, after all, sitting in the Royal Box means you are in the line of fire!

Wimbledon whites are always in style, but smart, tailored looks are also loved by all. This year, we have noticed that top-handle bags - which are part of the ever trending 'Old Money' aesthetic - have been all over Centre Court.

What is the 'Old Money' aesthetic?

The term is pretty simple. It's pretty much luxurious, classic items that ooze class and elegance. Think chic blazers with vintage buttons in classic tones such as navy or camel. A pair of black stiletto high heels, a crisp white shirt and well-tailored suits. These items will last throughout your life - you will be wearing them in twenty years time as they just don't date. No bold patterns that can go out of style, and certainly no zany logos. Subtle displays of luxury.

We noticed so many mini bags at Wimbledon in classic shades with chic, Old Money style gold hardware.

© Karwai Tang Nicole Scherzinger Nicole Scherzinger, who is HELLO's Global Digital Cover Star, dazzled fans in a white dress by Emilia Wickstead at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and she added the most delightful black micro bag which gave her whole look a truly classy edge.



© Dave Benett Isla Fisher Isla Fisher looked classic on day eight of the tournament, turning heads in a blue button-down dress and she carried a white, top-handled bag by Dolce & Gabbana that really set the tone.

© Karwai Tang Pixie Lott Pixie Lott looked incredible in this eye-turning two-piece. Her off-duty white look had a high fashion edge with silver ballet pumps, Hollywood shades, and a box bag by Aspinal London.



© Getty Frankie Bridge Frankie Bridge brought the glamour in this beautiful white dress by Anna Louis Boutique, and she teamed the look with a classic Chanel quilted bag from sublime pre-loved store Luxe Cheshire.



© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor Lady Amelia Windsor always is at the top of best-dressed lists consistently and her khaki dress, trench coat, Castaner wedges and Aspinal, rafia box bag with gold detailing looked incredible.

© Getty Lydia Millen Lydia Millen, who joined HELLO! as a guest of Emirates, teamed her super chic white dress with a blazer by Holland Cooper and a stunning mini, top-handle bag by Hermes.



Old Money bags for you

Although much of the 'Old Money' look is focused on designer-led items, there are some amazing offerings from mid-range labels too that will really elevate your look.

The Fiorelli 'Nova' bag

Fiorella's 'Nova' bag in black is giving us some serious Hermes mini Kelly vibes, and the 'Iris' bag from luxury vegan brand Mashu has a gorgeous boxy feel and the gold hardware is beyond debonair.

Mashu's Iris bag is a stunning top handle design

Keep the rest of your outfit fairly simple and let an elegant, Old Money bag take your look to the next level.