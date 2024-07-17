Kate Beckinsale showcases washboard abs in micro bikini in new photos

Kate Beckinsale turned heads on Tuesday as she posed for a sultry Instagram snap, showcasing her impeccable style and enviable figure.

The 50-year-old star dazzled in a chic white bikini paired with a glamorous pink fur cape, effortlessly flaunting her toned abs.

Kate completed her look with a pale pink headband, striking sunglasses, and dangling accessories, elevating her ensemble with chic platform wedges.

The Underworld actress' recent revelation about her weight loss being attributed to "stress and grief" has sparked concern among her fans.

Over the past year, she has faced several health scares, including weeks spent in the hospital, leading to noticeable weight loss. Fans, worried about her well-being, have commented on her slim figure, with some suggesting she looked "too thin."

Last week, Kate addressed the issue, attributing her weight loss to the emotional toll of her stepfather's death and her mother's cancer diagnosis.

Responding to critical comments on her Instagram post, Kate didn't hold back. After sharing a video clip in a crop top and bikini bottoms, she received remarks questioning her appearance.

One follower asked where her "a**" had gone and suggested she do some squats, while another claimed her body had "shrank" and that she "seemed upset."

Kate responded candidly, explaining that her stepfather's shocking death, her mother's stage 4 cancer, and a six-week hospital stay had all contributed to her changed figure.

She revealed, "I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief... Quite quickly, and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard."

In her impassioned reply, Kate also mentioned the emotional toll of working on a movie with themes related to her father's death, adding, "I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a**. Maybe you should worry about your own a**. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick."

The actress's stepfather, Roy Battersby, passed away in January after suffering a massive stroke while battling two forms of cancer.

His death came shortly after Kate's mother, Judy Loe, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. In March, Kate revealed she had been hospitalized due to a Mallory-Weiss tear caused by the stress of the past year, which resulted in her vomiting blood.

Kate explained the impact of her health struggles on her weight in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, "I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a Mallory-Weiss tear caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my oesophagus and stomach.

“That's what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss. What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's, is not important."

In recent months, Kate has taken on the role of caregiver for her ailing parents, bringing them to her home in Los Angeles.

On January 10, Kate announced the passing of her stepfather, Roy, at the age of 87. She shared a poignant picture of Roy's order of service, revealing that he was cremated on February 19 at Mortlake Crematorium near Kew in west London.

Kate's mother, Judy, married Roy 18 years after the death of Kate's father, Richard Beckinsale, a celebrated actor known for his roles in Porridge and Rising Damp. Richard's legacy continues through his daughters, Kate and Samantha, the latter being his only child from his marriage to Margaret Bradley.

Roy Battersby enjoyed a successful career as a director, working on iconic British shows such as Inspector Mors" and Cracker. His most recent directorial credit was for an episode of A Touch of Frost in 2006.