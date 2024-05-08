Kate Beckinsale exposes toned physique in sheer bra and matching shirt

Kate Beckinsale is never shy when it comes to fashion and whether she's going all out on the red carpet or opting for more subtlety at home, she always has an edge.

The 50-year-old added a naughty twist to her latest jeans and shirt combo, opting for a turquoise sheer fabric with exaggerated puffed sleeves that showed off her toned physique underneath.

Taking the look one step further, she wore a matching colored, semi-sheer bra that boasted strategically placed embroidery across the cups to protect her modesty while still showing off a hint of skin.

Kate wore her hair in a chic updo with her signature fabric bow wrapped around the top, and her makeup looked as flawless as usual, showing off her radiant and youthful complexion.

Kate's seemingly age-defying looks have often sparked conversations online, with many querying whether she has had plastic surgery to maintain her appearance.

However, despite shutting down those claims in the past, she addressed them again following her appearance at the Kings Trust Gala in New York City last week.

Taking to Instagram in a since-deleted post, she shared two clips that she surmised were nearly 20 years apart.

"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," she started.

"These videos might be 20 years apart – maybe more. Every time I post anything – and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 – I am accused of having had [unrecognizable] surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."

She categorically denied having plastic surgery, going so far as to get a professional plastic surgeon to verify as such, and was frustrated that most of the negative comments seemed to come from other women.

She continued: "I'm not too concerned about aging – because I found my father dead at the age of 5, I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too, and went to emergency rooms often, and was almost, at that time of my life, completely [immobilized] by that anxiety."

Kate then detailed the differences between the videos and explained why she looks so different today.

"As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK, and was paler, I used to pluck the [expletive] out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore.

"I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy. I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons."

She concluded: "I'm posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn't going to stop.

"But I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I'm obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now."