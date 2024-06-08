Dua Lipa's most jaw-dropping bikini photos that will turn your head

Dua Lipa is often causing a stir with her appearance, whether she's on the red carpet, on stage, or in a music video.

While she looks otherworldly during her glamorous outings, Dua's natural beauty really shines when she's enjoying a sun-soaked vacation – and there's no ignoring her flawless physique.

Dua has shared several incredible photos from her lavish trips on social media in the past, many of which feature her in skimpy bikinis or sultry swimsuits which always highlight her enviable figure.

WATCH: Dua Lipa shares cheeky video in string bikini

Take a look at some of her best swimwear photos below…

© Photo: Instagram Hello Kitty One stand-out bikini look saw the Levitating singer rock a slinky Hello Kitty crocheted bikini while she relaxed in the shade on a lavish holiday to Jamaica with her friends. Dua munched on a refreshing slice of watermelon while posing in the barely-there two-piece. "Living on island time," she captioned her post.

© Photo: Instagram Flower Power Another photo from the same trip saw the New Rules hitmaker posing in a gorgeous, multi-colored floral bikini. The vibrant set featured super-high-waisted bottoms and a classic triangle top perfectly showing off the pop star's Giselle-like physique.

© Instagram Sequins Dua sent fans wild with a sequinned blue triangle bikini which she wore in another sun-soaked snap while relaxing in an undisclosed location. The sparkling artic blue swim set featured a classic triangle silhouette, a halterneck, and tie-string detailing.

Strapless Dua swapped her usual two-piece for a vibrant strapless swimsuit that featured a dramatic cut-out at the torso that framed her rock-solid abs and svelte figure as she reclined on a boat. Adding a bright color-block jacket, Dua teamed her turquoise set with a fuschia pink cover-up and a bright pink baseball cap.

© Instagram Poolside Dua soaked up the September sunshine in 2023 during a trip to Europe and looked gorgeous as she relaxed poolside in a yellow string bikini. The raven-haired beauty dipped her toes into a crystal-clear pool as she poured into her friend's unpublished novel.

© Instagram Double denim While it doesn't look like it would hold up well underwater, Dua looked incredible in her double denim two-piece. The singer oozed confidence posing on a wall while rocking a skimpy denim halterneck that boasted triangle cups and a matching skirt that exposed her long legs.

© Instagram Versace In June 2023, Dua broke the internet in a glittering pale pink bikini sourced from her collection with Versace. Sharing BTS clips from the photoshoot on social media, Dua wowed in the iridescent set, which featured gold body chain detailing, a traditional halterneck style, and a baby pink hue.

© Instagram Ibiza vibes In 2021, Dua rocked a slinky bejeweled bikini during a trip to Ibiza and showed off her summer glow and enviably toned figure. Her royal blue ensemble looked almost regal and featured chic puffed sleeves and a dazzling gemstone on the bust.

© Instagram Twist on black Dua looked incredible in her black patterned two-piece, which looked comfortable and stylish. The cropped bikini top boasted thicker straps and more support and was emblazoned with floral and chain print detailing which matched the bikini bottoms.

It's not surprising Dua is in such incredible shape. Not only does she get in a good workout when she's on stage, but she's also a self-confessed yoga lover.

"I also love to do yoga, Pilates, or strength training," Dua told Refinery29 in 2021. "I like to leave my cardio workout to dancing."