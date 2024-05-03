Kate Beckinsale, 50, displays tattooed figure in barely-there backless bridal gown

Kate Beckinsale made a bold return to the red carpet on 2 May for the King's Trust Gala in New York City, and what better way to make a style statement than in a bridal gown?

The Underworld actress, 50, looked sensational in a backless, one-shoulder organza gown with a structured mini skirt, a train and a delicate glittery sheen that caught the light.

© Lexie Moreland Kate Beckinsale at the The King's Trust gala

As well as showcasing her long, toned legs and defined abs, the ivory dress highlighted Kate's delicate tattoos peppered up her forearms, from bows to animal drawings and written messages.

White platform heels, a green glittery clutch, drop earrings and a black bow in her hair amped up the glamour for Kate's red carpet appearance, but the bridal-esque gown could be teamed with matching white accessories to create a statement party outfit for a wedding reception.

© MICHAEL TRAN The actress has been rocking bridal-inspired gowns recently

The actress appears to be in her bridal era, having worn several striking gowns that wouldn't look out of place at a wedding recently. In December 2023, Kate stepped out in a white mini dress with structured shoulders and embellished bows for the Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala.

Just weeks later, she kicked off 2024 with the Golden Globe Awards, where she showcased her sartorial prowess in a shimmering silver dress with a show-stopping sheer train, before heading to the 2024 Netflix SAG Celebration in an off-the-shoulder metallic gown with a form-fitting silhouette.

© Getty Kate stunned in an Atelier Zuhra ensemble with a bridal train at the Golden Globes

For her latest outing, Kate looked radiant with her flawless beauty blend, golden eyes and long lashes, but she admitted that she has had a "rough year." She has suffered from a mystery illness that left her hospitalised and has been privately dealing with her family's ill health.

She explained to People: "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

She added to HELLO!: "I'm really impressed about how open the King has been about having cancer. My mom's got cancer and my stepfather just died of cancer. And I think having a monarchy that is, you know, people kind of go, why have we got it? What was it for? And all of that."

Kate shared more candid photos on Instagram last year as she reflected on her difficult year. Among a collage of photos from January to October 2023 were several of Kate's bruised arms, bandaged knee and IV drips.

She also shared some close-up photos of her new tattoos, which included a dagger on her finger and several of her pet cat who sadly passed away.

"Instagram and reality October-December. Probably the hardest year of my life," she wrote next to more snaps, before thanking her friends, family and doctors and adding: "I wouldn’t have made it."

