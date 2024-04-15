Kelly Clarkson stuns in sky-high heels and shorts set you can't miss

There is no doubt that New York fashion definitely suits its new resident Kelly Clarkson oh so well!

Ever since making the cross country move from Los Angeles to New York, the American Idol star and talk show host has revamped her style, leaving behind her signature boho maxi dresses for edgier looks fit for the city.

Now, as she starts to experience her first spring bloom, and its long-awaited warmer temperatures, she's proving her spring style is just as great as all of her outfits from the fall.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson debuts new bangs

She certainly did on Monday, as she kicked off another week on The Kelly Clarkson Show with yet another stellar look.

As she welcomed her latest guests, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and singer Shaina Taub, Kelly stunned in a coordinating set perfect for spring: a white, short-sleeve jacket shirt with a thin belt, paired with matching shorts and sky-high, cream platform heels.

She added a perfect pop of color by way of a bold red lip, and had her long blonde hair, to which she added bangs earlier this year, styled straight.

As photos of the show were shared on social media, fans were quick to take to the comments section and rave about Kelly's look, with one writing: "Fabulous!!!!" alongside a string of fire emojis, as others followed suit with: "OMG Kelly. One of her best looks," and: "Awesome queen!" as well as: "So beautiful Kelly."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson sues her ex Brandon Blackstock for a second time just months after securing a $2.6 million victory

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's $30 wardrobe staple revealed following her fashion transformation

Earlier this year, Kelly opened up about what really pushed her to commit to her health and fitness journey, revealing it was a warning from her doctor. During an episode of her show in January, in conversation with actor Kevin James, she shared: "I was told I was pre-diabetic," and confessed: "I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."

© Getty Kelly has transformed her style

She continued: "I wasn't shocked by it. They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet…'" before noting: "Then I waited two years and then I was like, 'OK,' I'll do something about it."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson confesses why dating after Brandon Blackstock divorce is 'too hard'

The mom-of-two also recently gave insight into what helped her most throughout her weight loss in a cover story for People, in part crediting the fresh start that was her move to New York City.

© Getty The singer recently got bangs

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she said, noting that aside from hosting her show from Rockefeller Plaza, her days are filled with walks around the city with her kids – River and Remy, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock – and visits to the dog park.

As for her diet, she shared: "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor – a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," before joking: "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry, vegetarians in the world!"