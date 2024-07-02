Kelly Clarkson walks effortlessly in sky high platform heels for perfect 70s vibe

Kelly Clarkson has been taking her fashion to new heights – literally.

The mom-of-two stepped out in a pair of sky high platform heels by Gucci in a recent episode of her titular talk show. The singer turned TV personality rocked a modern version of the 1970s with the platform heels, velvet wide leg pants, and a graphic tee featuring soul star James Brown.

© NBC Kelly's Gucci shoes retail for over $1000

The shoe features a 2.5 inch platform and six-inch heel, with a peekaboo toe and slingback straps. The Gucci Malaga Kid Keyla shows retailed for $1150.

"I love the show and am now going to give her bonus points for being able to wak in those high shoes," commented one impressed fan, speaking for many viewers who tuned in to see her speak to Jeremy Renner, Lauren Ash and Chris Pratt.

© NBC Kelly's sartorial style has been changing

Kelly's sartorial style has changed dramatically following her move to New York City. Gone are her maxi dresses and hints at a relaxed boho vibe and in are structured dresses, and city chic co-ords that highlight her changing body.

She recently wore yellow-floral high-waisted shorts paired with a bright red classic shirt, and a vibrant co-ord set with paisley detailing, and she has become a fan of brands such as By Anthropologie, and Shoshanna Nora.

Kelly wows in floral high-rise shorts

For an interview with Hillary Clinton, Kelly rocked the perfect summer work look: a white, short-sleeve jacket shirt with a thin belt, paired with matching shorts and sky-high, cream platform heels.

Kelly's fashion-forward focus has been credited to a major lifestyle change including a weight loss medication.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Clarkson at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

“Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too,” she explained to Whoopi Goldberg, referencing Ozempic. “Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it’s not - it's something else.”

She has also attributed the changes to increased walking, which she is able to enjoy after moving her family from Los Angeles to New York City.

© Getty Images Kelly has lost significant weight since moving to NYC

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly told People magazine, emphasizing that the city life has also changed her diet which now includes snacks such as frozen yogurt with her daughter, River Rose, nine. Kelly is also mom to son Remington Alexander, seven.